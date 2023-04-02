Ted Lasso's Coach Beard comes to Time to Walk on Apple Fitness Plus
Let the coach put you through your paces!
Ted Lasso co-creator and star Brendan Hunt, who plays the electrifying Coach Beard in the smash-hit Apple TV Plus show, is the latest celebrity to star in Apple Fitness Plus' latest Time to Walk episode.
Available now, Hunt's Time to Walk episode was recorded on location in Richmond, Surrey. It comes as Hunt stars in the ever-popular season 3 of Ted Lasso, which is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.
During the walk, you'll hear about Hunt's childhood, and how he used creativity to process his emotions, as well as why showing up to help your family might not always be how you'd imagined it. He also reveals the three rules for a killer wedding speech, talks about his high arches, love for music, and the sense of home he felt during his stint in London for the filming of Ted Lasso.
Walk with the coach
Time to Walk is an Apple Fitness Plus feature of episodic walking podcasts featuring inspirational celebrities sharing their personal stories, photos, and music. First launched in 2021, the star-studded line-up of over 70 guests includes Prince William, Malala Yousafzai, Dolly Parton, Nick Jonas, and more.
Available on both iPhone and Apple Watch, you can start a time to Walk episode in the Apple Watch workout app or the Fitness app on your iPhone.
The final season of Ted Lasso, in which Hunt reprises his role as Coach Beard, sees AFC Richmond return to the Premier League after achieving promotion in season 2. With expectations unanimously bleak for the club, the team is buoyed by the signing of superstar striker Zava who catapults the team to success in the early goings. Meanwhile, Coach Lasso has to contend with the news that his ex-wife is dating their marriage counselor (ouch), and the team has to navigate Trent Crimm (The Independent) as he follows Richmond's season on his quest to write a book.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9