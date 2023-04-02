Ted Lasso's Coach Beard comes to Time to Walk on Apple Fitness Plus

Ted Lasso co-creator and star Brendan Hunt, who plays the electrifying Coach Beard in the smash-hit Apple TV Plus show, is the latest celebrity to star in Apple Fitness Plus' latest Time to Walk episode.

Available now, Hunt's Time to Walk episode was recorded on location in Richmond, Surrey. It comes as Hunt stars in the ever-popular season 3 of Ted Lasso, which is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.

During the walk, you'll hear about Hunt's childhood, and how he used creativity to process his emotions, as well as why showing up to help your family might not always be how you'd imagined it. He also reveals the three rules for a killer wedding speech, talks about his high arches, love for music, and the sense of home he felt during his stint in London for the filming of Ted Lasso.

Walk with the coach

Time to Walk is an Apple Fitness Plus feature of episodic walking podcasts featuring inspirational celebrities sharing their personal stories, photos, and music. First launched in 2021, the star-studded line-up of over 70 guests includes Prince William, Malala Yousafzai, Dolly Parton, Nick Jonas, and more.

Available on both iPhone and Apple Watch, you can start a time to Walk episode in the Apple Watch workout app or the Fitness app on your iPhone.

The final season of Ted Lasso, in which Hunt reprises his role as Coach Beard, sees AFC Richmond return to the Premier League after achieving promotion in season 2. With expectations unanimously bleak for the club, the team is buoyed by the signing of superstar striker Zava who catapults the team to success in the early goings. Meanwhile, Coach Lasso has to contend with the news that his ex-wife is dating their marriage counselor (ouch), and the team has to navigate Trent Crimm (The Independent) as he follows Richmond's season on his quest to write a book.