What you need to know
- The Last Campfire has landed on Apple Arcade.
- It is the latest title from Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky.
- In the game, you play as Ember, who is searching for meaning and a way back home.
Apple Arcade just welcomed its latest title to its growing catalog.
The Last Campfire launched on the gaming service today. Developed by Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, The Last Campfire is "an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home."
Sean Murray, one of the founders of Hello Games, says that The Last Campfire was built by a few members of the studio who wanted to create "an artistically focused single-player adventure game."
The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game. The result is something in which the player becomes lost within a storybook world, traveling through beautiful environments, meeting strange and unusual characters in a heartfelt story.
In the game, you play as Ember, who searches for meaning and a way home. Your adventure takes you across different picturesque environments while you interact which a host of interesting characters.
In addition to being included in your Apple Arcade subscription, you can buy The Last Campfire on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Epic Games Store for $14.99.
Check out the launch trailer of "The Last Campfire" below:
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases the third public beta of watchOS 7
Apple has released beta 3 of watchOS 7 for its public beta tester. Here's how to download it.
PiSight is a Raspberry Pi inside an Apple iSight camera and it's magical
The Apple iSight camera was great back in 2003. But nowadays it just looks good. But sometimes, that's all you need for a project like this.
Tick tock, tick tock — clock is ticking on Microsoft's TikTok buy
Just hours after Kevin Mayer quit his role as CEO of TikTok, a report emerged that his departure indicates that TikTok could be sold within the next 48 hours.
These instant cameras will bring back that nostalgic photo print feeling
Instant cameras are a fun way to create and keep memories. You shoot, print, and capture images in literally seconds. Not all cameras are keepers. If you're looking to shoot and print like a pro, take a look at the best instant cameras on the market.