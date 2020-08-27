Apple Arcade just welcomed its latest title to its growing catalog.

The Last Campfire launched on the gaming service today. Developed by Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, The Last Campfire is "an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home."

Sean Murray, one of the founders of Hello Games, says that The Last Campfire was built by a few members of the studio who wanted to create "an artistically focused single-player adventure game."

The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game. The result is something in which the player becomes lost within a storybook world, traveling through beautiful environments, meeting strange and unusual characters in a heartfelt story.

In the game, you play as Ember, who searches for meaning and a way home. Your adventure takes you across different picturesque environments while you interact which a host of interesting characters.

In addition to being included in your Apple Arcade subscription, you can buy The Last Campfire on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Epic Games Store for $14.99.

Check out the launch trailer of "The Last Campfire" below: