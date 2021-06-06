It's WWDC Eve, folks! It's finally here, and I must say, I'm super hyped about it. I was sitting here, trying to think of a clever way to re-theme 'Twas the Night Before Christmas to a WWDC theme, but it's already done by Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels.

'Twas the night before Dub Dub, when all through the house, Not an iPad was stirring, not even with a mouse; iPod Socks were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that Hair Force One would be there; The developers were nestled all snug in their beds; While visions of new APIs danced in their heads; With STS in his 'kerchief, and Marco in a cap, Had just settled their plans to rewrite some apps. When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter, Siracusa sprang from his bed, dreaming of Chris Lattner. A crash in the window due to old Flash, Casey monitored his shutters without spending much cash. The moon lit the floor as the Mac Pro fans blow, Gave a lustre of midday to SwiftUI below, When what to our wondering eyes did appear, Not a Hey update, but Apple's stream far and near. With a dad-jokey intro so lively and quick, I knew in a moment he must be St. Tim. Stephen Hackett, 512 Pixels

Now that you've got a good chuckle, it's time to get down to business...

First off, WWDC means new software, so we'll definitely be seeing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and a new macOS (name TBA). While we haven't seen a lot of actual leaks regarding the software this year, recent rumors about iOS 15 include food tracking in Health, improved notification settings and appearance on the Lock screen, Dark Mode UI tweaks, and iMessages could see a big overhaul.

Personally, I'm pretty excited if Apple does bring food tracking to the Health app. This, when paired with a possible Apple Watch Series 7 with blood glucose monitoring, would be a perfect combination for those who are diabetic, like myself. I know it may seem like another silly addition, but when you need to monitor everything you eat because you need to know and understand how it affects your blood sugar levels, it's important to log everything. And if Apple adds it to the Health app, you won't need to download yet another third-party app (like MyFitnessPal) and create another dang account to keep track of that and only be able to view that data in that specific app. I would much rather consolidate all of my health data into the Health app, so I really hope to see food tracking added in iOS 15 and blood glucose monitoring with Apple Watch Series 7. This could be game-changing for many.