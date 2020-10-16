Most years, buying your iPhone through Apple is pretty straightforward. You can either purchase your new phone outright or sign up with the iPhone Upgrade Program. While the iPhone Upgrade Program works with your carrier, it usually meant forgoing some of the promotional savings that carriers would offer if you bought your iPhone directly through them and their own financing options.

This year, things are very different and Apple is offering all kinds of carrier promotions when you buy your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro through Apple.

iPhone 12

For the iPhone 12, buying the device SIM-free is still an option, but it will start you at $829 for the 64GB configuration. If you activate it with your carrier, all four (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint) are offering a $30 instant discount at activation that will lower the cost by $30.

In addition, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile/Sprint are offering the following promotions:

AT&T : Get iPhone 12 from $0/month over 30 months after trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $800 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer, or up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus.

: Get iPhone 12 from $0/month over 30 months after trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $800 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer, or up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus. Verizon : New customers can get iPhone 12 from $10.37/month over 24 months after trade in. Existing customers can get iPhone 12 from $14.95/month over 24 months after trade in.

: New customers can get iPhone 12 from $10.37/month over 24 months after trade in. Existing customers can get iPhone 12 from $14.95/month over 24 months after trade in. T-Mobile: Get an additional $150 trade-in credit from T‑Mobile/Sprint with trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer.

iPhone 12 Pro

If you purchase a SIM-free version of the iPhone 12 Pro at Apple, your new iPhone will start at $999 for the 128 configuration. While there is no $30 instant discount across the carriers with the Pro model, each carrier does have its own offer for the iPhone 12 Pro:

AT&T : Get iPhone 12 Pro from $6.64/month over 30 months after trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $800 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer, or up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus.

: Get iPhone 12 Pro from $6.64/month over 30 months after trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $800 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer, or up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus. Verizon : New customers can get iPhone 12 from $18.70/month over 24 months after trade in. Existing customers can get iPhone 12 from $23.29/month over 24 months after trade in.

: New customers can get iPhone 12 from $18.70/month over 24 months after trade in. Existing customers can get iPhone 12 from $23.29/month over 24 months after trade in. T-Mobile/Sprint: Get an additional $150 trade-in credit with a trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer.

If you qualify for one of these offers, make sure to check the details of the offer to understand what you need to do in order to receive it. For example, the AT&T trade-in offer requires you to trade in your old iPhone to AT&T directly, so Apple asks you to select "No" when it asks if you have a trade-in while purchasing your new iPhone on its website. The company has done a great job to guide you through the promotion process, so just make sure to follow the instructions.