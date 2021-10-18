Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "Unleashed" event. At the prerecorded event, the company announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.

One of the earmarks of any good Apple event is the music that helps power it, and today's event was no different. Apple is known for featuring a ton of catchy music at all of its events and did so to show off all of its new products. This event featured music from Leon Bridges, The Weeknd, James Blake, Lizzo, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

If you're interested in checking out all of the music from today's Apple Event, we've put together an Apple Music playlist you can listen to or add to your own library. Check it out below:

There are two songs missing from this playlist. One is "Start Up," the new song that features 45 years of Apple sounds that was created by artist and producer A. G. Cook and featured at the start of today's event.

The other song missing from the playlist is "Spinatures" by Hudson Mohawke because it is not yet available on Apple Music.

Apple Music is the company's music streaming service. It is available for $9.99 per month or as low as $4.99 per month for students. It is also part of all three tiers of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.