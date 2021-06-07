What you need to know
- Apple held Worldwide Developers Conference earlier today.
- The event saw the introduction of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.
Today, Apple hosted its yearly Worldwide Developer's Conference. The keynote included a number of huge announcements including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.
Whether you missed the live keynote or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.
Apple TV App
Watching via the Apple TV app is probably the best way to go, not least because it's now available on just about every platform you can think of – not just your Mac and iOS devices. Smart TVs, game consoles, and more all now support the app.
Rewatch the WWDC 2021 keynote here.
YouTube
Apple live-streamed the WWDC21 Keynote on YouTube earlier today as well and yes, you can watch it all over again on YouTube too.
Apple Podcasts
While it might not be the first place you think of, Apple does drop its live events into a feed on Apple Podcasts as well.
Apple's Website
The WWDC Keynote is also available to watch on the main Apple website for a little while as well as the Apple Events website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple expected to hold special Spatial Audio event following WWDC21 keynote
Teaser videos of a special Spatial Audio event indicate that Apple plans to hold an event at 12 pm PT on Monday, June 7 following the WWDC21 keynote.
Here's how you can tune in to the WWDC 2021 keynote live as it happens
Here are all of the ways to watch Apple's upcoming WWDC21 opening keynote on Monday, June 7.
From the Editor's Desk: Heck yeah, it's time for dub dub!
WWDC is tomorrow, and there is a lot that we're excited about. What are you hoping to see?
If you need to connect a USB-A cable to your MacBook Pro, get an adapter
Call it an adapter, call it a dongle. Whatever you call it, you know you need one.