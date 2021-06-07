Today, Apple hosted its yearly Worldwide Developer's Conference. The keynote included a number of huge announcements including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.

Whether you missed the live keynote or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.

Apple TV App

Watching via the Apple TV app is probably the best way to go, not least because it's now available on just about every platform you can think of – not just your Mac and iOS devices. Smart TVs, game consoles, and more all now support the app.

Rewatch the WWDC 2021 keynote here.

YouTube

Apple live-streamed the WWDC21 Keynote on YouTube earlier today as well and yes, you can watch it all over again on YouTube too.