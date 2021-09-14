The iPhone 13 event is done, here's everything Apple announced on Tuesday.

iPad

A new iPad brings an updated A13 Bionic processor, Center Stage, True tone, double storage, and more. The new iPad starts at just $329 but features much of the same design as last year. It does now however support Apple Pencil and the first generation Smart Keyboard. It will available from today to pre-order and in stores Friday, September 24.

iPad Mini

The iPad mini 6 got a complete design overhaul and includes a new A15 Bionic processor, and an all-new chassis with thinner bezels, no home button, and more. This brings it in line with the iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro (2021).

Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is getting new workouts, guided Meditation, and expanded availability in 15 more countries. From Apple:

And later this year, Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries with the addition of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Fitness+ will be available in English with subtitles in six languages, so more people can experience the workouts led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is tailored to every body at every fitness level.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 did not bring the big design change we were expecting, instead a slight tweak with better durability, faster charging, new colors, and more.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 features a smaller notch, A15 Bionic Processor, an improved display, beefier dual-camera systems and a fancy new cinematic mode for shooting.

iPhone 13 Pro

Building on iPhone 13, the Pro features the same Super Retina XSR display as the iPhone 13, but with ProMotion for 120Hz and a variable refresh rate. There are also a ton of new photography upgrades including a new macro feature, 1TB storage, and new colors. Both iPhone 13 models have better 5G coverage too.