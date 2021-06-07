Apple's WWDC 2021 keynote has just finished, so let's take a look at a round-up of everything that Apple announced.
iOS 15
First up was iOS 15. Apple has made big changes to iOS with new features for FaceTime and Messages, new sharing capabilities for content, and more. It is also getting new updates to Maps and big improvements to Notifications, which include a new Focus Mode and a Notifications summary.
iPadOS 15
Apple also unveiled iPadOS 15, which includes changes to Widgets that will let users put them anywhere on the Home Screen. Apple's iOS 14 App Library is also coming to iPadOS, alongside improvements to the Notes app. The Translate app from iPhone is also coming to iOS, as well as a new Swift Playgrounds app that will let users create and submit apps directly from iPad.
watchOS 8
Apple has announced watchOS 8, which includes exciting updates for Health, a new Breathe app, updates to sleep tracking, and more. There are new Workouts, and support for Portrait mode pictures on your Watch Face, using the Digital Crown to adjust depth. Other minor tweaks include GIF sharing from your Watch, multiple timer support, and next-hour precipitation for the weather.
macOS Monterey
Apple's new macOS Monterey software, includes an amazing new Universal Control feature that lets you control multiple devices like an iPad and iMac with one mouse and keyboard, as well as dragging and dropping content between multiple devices.
Health
Apple made some smaller improvements to the Health app including measurements for things like Walking Steadiness, a new Trends feature, and health sharing between family members as well as the ability to share your medical information more easily with your health provider.
Privacy
Upcoming privacy changes include opting out of email tracking, and features like Digital Legacy, which will let relatives of deceased family members recover data.
Third-party Siri
In a huge announcement, Apple confirmed it is bringing Siri to third party accessories, with other HomeKit upgrades as well.
Apple Music
Apple also confirmed that its Spatial Audio feature are arriving on Apple Music from today, Monday, June 7.
Home
Changes to Apple's Home ecosystem include new stereo pairing for the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, Home keys, Share play, more HomeKit camera enhancements, and voice recognition wherever Apple's HomePod mini is sold.
