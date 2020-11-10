At today's "One More Thing" event, Apple announced its new M1 processor, the first Apple silicon chip that will power its Mac computers. In addition to the new chip, Apple announced a new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro that will all feature the new processor.

If you missed the live stream and want to get your first glimpse, or you even watched the live stream and want to watch it all over again, there are a couple of ways that you can rewatch the event right now.

Apple TV app

Apple also streamed the event through the Apple TV app, so if you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you'll be able to watch the event there as well. The Apple TV app also works on Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and some smart TVs as well so, even if you don't have an Apple device, you might still be able to watch it there as well.