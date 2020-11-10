What you need to know
- Apple held its "One More Thing" event today.
- During the event, Apple announced its new M1 chip, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro.
- If you want to rewatch the event, you can do so on the Apple TV app and YouTube.
At today's "One More Thing" event, Apple announced its new M1 processor, the first Apple silicon chip that will power its Mac computers. In addition to the new chip, Apple announced a new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro that will all feature the new processor.
If you missed the live stream and want to get your first glimpse, or you even watched the live stream and want to watch it all over again, there are a couple of ways that you can rewatch the event right now.
Apple TV app
Apple also streamed the event through the Apple TV app, so if you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you'll be able to watch the event there as well. The Apple TV app also works on Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and some smart TVs as well so, even if you don't have an Apple device, you might still be able to watch it there as well.
YouTube
Apple streamed its "One More Thing" event on YouTube, and the video is available to rewatch right away.
What did you think about the event? Let us know in the comments!
Here's everything you need to know about the Photos app on iPhone and iPad
Want to master the Photos app on iPhone or iPad? Here's everything you need to know!
John Hodgman is back and he's still a PC!
If you're old enough to remember Apple's infamous "I'm a PC" ads you're going to love this!
Apple's M1 Mac mini ditches the 10Gb Ethernet option that nobody chose
Apple today announced a new M1-powered Mac mini, but you can't buy it with a 10Gb Ethernet port. But you can buy an Intel Mac mini with one because reasons.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch.