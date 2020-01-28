Apple's earnings call for Q1 2020 is nearly upon us, and you can join the action by listening in live, just follow the link below!

Apple Financial Results - Q1 2020

Things should get underway at 2:00 pm PT/ 5:00 pm ET/10:00 pm GMT

The page states:

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required). Please note that comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Apple's SEC filings. This transmission is the property of Apple and protected by U.S. copyright law and international treaties. Any encoding, rebroadcast, retransmission, reproduction or distribution of any part of the material from the transmission is strictly prohibited without prior written approval from Apple. Please contact Apple Public Relations or Investor Relations with any questions.

Apple's earnings call is a great way to keep up to date with how well Apple has done over the all-important holiday period, and can sometimes give us an insight into future plans. Rest assured that as soon as its available, we'll have all the information regarding Apple's Q1 2020 earnings right here on iMore!

