  • Apple's new iPad Pro came out last week.
  • A few lucky folks have got their hands on the latest model.
  • Here's a roundup of all the latest reviews and unboxings!

The new iPad Pro was announced by Apple last week, sporting a fancy new LiDAR scanner, 4K video, 12MP camera, and a slightly better A12Z chip, as well as trackpad support and a new Magic Keyboard. Here's a roundup of the earliest reviews and unboxings!

iMore/Rene Ritchie

Our very own Rene Ritchie says that the 2020 iPad Pro is 'The Ultimate 2-in-1 for everyone.' Find out why here.

Marques Brownlee

Marques' very own iPad Pro video review is now available!

Pocket-lint

Stuart Miles says that the 2020 iPad Pro is "business as usual" from Apple.

CNN

"The fastest tablet we've ever tested."

Tom's Guide

"The best tablet money can buy."

SuperSaf

Unboxing and first impressions!

The Verge

Dieter Bohn reviews Apple's new iPad Pro "beyond the trackpad."

Mobile Syrup

"Apple's high-end tablet grows up."

Forbes

"Subtle, Dazzling Upgrade To Top-Flight iPad."

Independent

"Closer than ever to a full laptop experience".

Wired

"Apple's newest tablet is the most powerful and feature-rich iPad yet."

Metro

"World's best tablet gets fractionally better."

It sounds like people are pretty impressed with Apple's latest iPad Pro, and they've not even had a chance to play with the new Magic Keyboard yet!

