How do you get those rooms? Mostly, through amiibo! All amiibo connected with The Legend of Zelda series are compatible with Link's Awakening. Their only function is to support the Dungeon Creator. So, if you either don't have Legend of Zelda amiibo or aren't interested in the Dungeon Creator, you're out of luck. But if those interests coincide, you'll have a great time adding new, amiibo-exclusive rooms to your custom dungeons.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake on Nintendo Switch has a nifty new feature that didn't appear in the game's original version: a dungeon creator! With it, you can create custom dungeons using rooms from dungeons in-game you've already cleared, as well as a few extra rooms you get elsewhere.

Only Legend of Zelda amiibo are compatible with Link's Awakening, and they only work as functions of the Dungeon Creator. If you talk to Dampe at his hut and select amiibo, you'll be given options as to what you can do with your Legend of Zelda amiibo. There are a few different things the amiibo do, and except for the Link's Awakening amiibo, all amiibo will have the same functions. It doesn't matter which you have.

Adding Plus Effects

In the lead-up to Link's Awakening, it was said that you could unlock special "Plus Effects" in the Dungeon Creator by tapping amiibo. Sadly, that's only true in one case.

"Plus Effects" are additional effects you can apply to a dungeon you make, such as increased Rupees or Bombs or adding certain enemies such as a Wallmaster. Most of these are unlockable by playing the game, but one particular effect is only gained by tapping the Link's Awakening amiibo. When you tap it, you'll get a Plus Effect that sends a Shadow Link to follow you around the dungeon and try to attack you. You'll need to finish the dungeon while keeping your doppelganger at bay!

Storing/receiving Chamber Dungeons

Link's Awakening doesn't have online support. However, you can still share dungeons with friends by storing them in amiibo, one dungeon per amiibo. When speaking to Dampe, select "amiibo" and then either "Store Dungeon" to store one in an amiibo or "Receive Dungeon" to get a dungeon from an amiibo a friend has lent you. Tap the amiibo, and voila! A new dungeon to explore.

Unlocking new Chambers

You can use the amiibo listed above to unlock new chambers for your dungeons. There are five total chambers you can unlock, and you'll unlock a new one for each unique amiibo you tap regardless of which one it is. The chambers you get are as follows:

Great Fairy's Chamber

Moblin Chief's Chamber

Ball and Chain Trooper's Chamber

Winged Item Chamber

Armos Knight's Chamber

After you get these five, you will be told you have all the chambers, and you can't get anymore. So, there's no advantage in tapping more than five unique Legend of Zelda amiibo.