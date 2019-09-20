What you need to know
- Android users are reacting to the iPhone 11 Pro.
- Some users say they're not going to switch.
- They argue that Android has had many of the iPhone 11 Pro's features for months.
The iPhone 11 Pro has launched and is now in the hands of millions of users, and so far people are loving the new device. But what do Android users think of Apple's latest flagship? Are they tempted by the triple-camera system? Or is the iPhone 11 Pro just playing catchup?
For the most part, Android users aren't particularly impressed by the iPhone 11 Pro's hardware. Some of today's top Android devices, including the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, appear to offer better hardware features, like expandable storage and bilateral charging.
Those of us using android phones, we're not under any pressure to buy the new #iPhone11 or #iPhone11Pro, we're using our android with peace of mind. If you like call us broke, phone na phone 😄😂🏃🏃🏃— Olorunshola Emmanuel (@iamimanuel) September 11, 2019
Nope, I've used both and the Android experience, functionality and useability far exceed iPhone and their locked ecosphere by miles for my money. The new hardware looks very promising though.— John Campea (@johncampea) September 12, 2019
Spent all day looking at reviews— May (@meyruiz_) September 14, 2019
IPad Pro vs Galaxy Tab S6
Airpods vs Earbuds
And phones
Guess I'm not moving from Android any time soon, Galaxy S10 seems better than iPhone 11 Pro IMO. Just getting an iPad because of iPadOS + double display using my Mac 🤷♀️
Apple attempts to catch up to Android yet again & the cult ooohs and aaahs. 🙄— Michael Cain (@iMichaelBCain) September 12, 2019
9to5Mac: Benchmark claims iPhone 11 Pro has 4 GB RAM but other reports indicate it has 6 GB.https://t.co/cUzUFgNEGY
via @GoogleNews
iPhone users are so happy to see the iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a 3500mAh battery capacity and I'm like for real 😳— MiHUB NG (@mihubng) September 13, 2019
We Android users are low key getting used to(tired maybe) 4000mAh battery capacity 😅#iPhone11ProMax #wizkid #Davido #DemocraticDebate #AppleEvent #Xiaomi
Android phones already have all these iPhone 11 Pro features. I wonder why it's getting so much hype— 🇰🇪OPār🔴 (@2talk_Kenya) September 11, 2019
Seeing the iPhone 11 and having it trigger trypophobic feelings was the final straw in deciding to switch to Android. I love my new phone thanks @apple for making an abomination— caitlin (@caitlinwezzy) September 16, 2019
Based on these reactions, Android users don't seem too tempted to switch to the iPhone. Even if not everyone is tempted, Apple's new iPhone lineup is proved to be incredibly popular thus far.
Not only did early preorders push back shipment times in to October, but people lined up across the world for the new devices. Orders are even being delayed seemingly due to higher than anticipated demand.
There will be an Android vs. Apple debate until the end of time. At least right now, it doesn't sound like many Android users are tempted by Apple's latest and greatest.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.