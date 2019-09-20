The iPhone 11 Pro has launched and is now in the hands of millions of users, and so far people are loving the new device. But what do Android users think of Apple's latest flagship? Are they tempted by the triple-camera system? Or is the iPhone 11 Pro just playing catchup?

For the most part, Android users aren't particularly impressed by the iPhone 11 Pro's hardware. Some of today's top Android devices, including the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, appear to offer better hardware features, like expandable storage and bilateral charging.