Apple's September event, 'California Streaming,' has come and gone, and there was a ton of stuff that was announced, including the iPhone 13 lineup. While some people think the iPhone 13 is an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 12, and that may very well be the case, I'm still excited to upgrade my iPhone 12 Pro to an iPhone 13 Pro once pre-orders open up. Once Apple was done announcing the iPhone 13, I already knew exactly which configuration I wanted: Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro 1TB. Here's why that will be the best iPhone for me. Oh, and the reason for not going with a Max? Because I simply cannot use it comfortably. One teeb, baby!

Ok, honestly, when I first heard the rumors that the iPhone 13 Pro may come in a 1TB size, I was very excited but also very skeptical. After all, this is Apple we're talking about, who still had 64GB as starting storage for several iPhone models, and continues to only offer 5GB of free iCloud storage. But it actually happened, and I'm quite amazed that this one came true. Plus, Apple has finally cut out the measly 64GB starting storage from the lineup — about dang time! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more So why am I going with 1TB of storage? Well, I've brought it up a few times before, but I'm expecting a baby girl in November. As a first time mother (terribly nervous!), I'm expecting to take a ton of photos of my baby girl as she grows. I'm sure that anyone out there who is a parent can understand. While my husband and I may pick up a standalone digital camera at some point for better quality photos, I want my iPhone to always be at the ready for those spontaneous moments, prepared to capture whatever cute thing she's doing. This just isn't something you can always do with the best digital camera — an iPhone (or other smartphone) is best for that kind of job, right? With my new baby on the way, I expect to be taking pretty much a million photos a day. I am thankful that Apple decided to make a 1TB option for the iPhone 13 Pro, because I feel like my Camera Roll will be filling up quickly. Even if I don't fill it up, I'd rather just not have to worry about running out of space. New iPhone, new color While I'm not exactly pleased with the choice of colors for the iPhone 13 Pro lineup (I really want pink, but absolutely need the Pro features), I've decided to go with the Sierra Blue color. I was a big fan of the Pacific Blue for the iPhone 12 Pro series, and while I don't think I've quite fallen in love with Sierra Blue just yet, I'm hoping that it turns out better in person. After all, sometimes you just need to see a color in real life than a computer screen to get a better idea of how it looks. Another reason I'm going with Sierra Blue is that, well, that's the new color right? How else am I supposed to let the world know that I have the new iPhone 13 Pro? I'm just glad that Apple gave us a better color than the hideous bronze that I kept seeing renders of in the weeks leading up to the event. Dodged a bullet with that one! Better cameras