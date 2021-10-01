The Apple Watch Series 7 might be close at hand, if customer emails sent by Hermès are anything to go by.

According to AppleTrack:

You'll be able to pre-order the new Apple Watch in just over a week, according to Hermès, one of Apple's official partners. In multiple emails from Hermès, obtained by AppleTrack, customer service says "Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for preorder beginning October 8. 2021. Please let us know if you have any further questions!"

AppleTrack says that a source within Hermès has privately confirmed the emails are real, without giving away anything about the actual release date.

The news follows a leak from Jon Prosser who also recently stated that "according to multiple sources familiar with the release" pre-orders could begin as early as next week, with shipping in mid-October. Both of these reports corroborate and line up with Apple's very ambiguous "fall" launch for the Apple Watch Series 7.

The company dropped a big bombshell at the iPhone 13 event earlier this month, unveiled a new Apple Watch that looks almost exactly the same as the old one, save a slightly larger and more advanced display. The new watch offers 18-hour all-day battery life and 33% faster charging than its predecessor, as well as the strongest display ever featured in an Apple Watch. Despite some cool changes the Series 7 is a very incremental upgrade over the Series 6, and definitely not the major design overhaul we were told to expect by multiple insiders.