A historic Apple store is set for demolition later this year

The first Apple store ever opened outside of the U.S. has been marked for demolition.
An April report from Japan Property Central noted by AppleInsider this week states:
The building housing the Apple Store Ginza will be demolished later this year. In 2003, this was the first Apple Store to open in Japan.
Demolition will begin in September according to the report, with the Sayegusa Building to be replaced by a larger 10-story building with retail and office space. According to the report, land is some 258% more expensive than it was 20 years, shortly before Apple opened the store as its first-ever retail location outside of Japan. The street is home to some of the most expensive land in Japan, valued at a staggering $39,000/sq.ft.
Tim Cook visited the store in 2019:
It is not clear whether Apple plans to replace its Ginza store. As noted there is a new retail building set to replace the current one, but that won't be ready until 2024.
In 2019 the company opened its fifth Tokyo store and its largest store in Japan in the heart of the city's Marunouchi business district.
The company currently has 10 total stores, with a further five in Aichi, Fukuoka, Kanagawa, Kyoto, Osaka.
