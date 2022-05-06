A historic Apple store is set for demolition later this year

The first Apple store ever opened outside of the U.S. has been marked for demolition.

An April report from Japan Property Central noted by AppleInsider this week states:

The building housing the Apple Store Ginza will be demolished later this year. In 2003, this was the first Apple Store to open in Japan.

Demolition will begin in September according to the report, with the Sayegusa Building to be replaced by a larger 10-story building with retail and office space. According to the report, land is some 258% more expensive than it was 20 years, shortly before Apple opened the store as its first-ever retail location outside of Japan. The street is home to some of the most expensive land in Japan, valued at a staggering $39,000/sq.ft.

Tim Cook visited the store in 2019:

Our very first store outside of the US, Apple Ginza is always such a special place. Thanks for a wonderful visit! また近いうちに！🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/h1ZLMhIpA5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019

It is not clear whether Apple plans to replace its Ginza store. As noted there is a new retail building set to replace the current one, but that won't be ready until 2024.