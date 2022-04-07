What you need to know
- Home Widget has a new update available for download.
- The new update adds support for HomeKit cameras and more.
A new Home Widget update adds to an already popular app by giving users the chance to put their HomeKit cameras and more right onto their Home screen.
I've written about Home Widget before but this latest update takes things a step further by adding new support for HomeKit cameras. Now you can see a live stream or snapshot preview of your cameras by tapping one widget.
Alongside the addition of new camera support, Home Widget just gained support for colored lights as well as battery level indicators for things like sensors. And there's still more! A quick rundown of some of the bigger changes in Home Widget version 1.2.0 include:
- Support for HomeKit Cameras: you can now get a live stream or a snapshot preview of all your cameras just by tapping a button from your widgets.
- Lights color support: Last version brought dimmers, now you can go further by adjusting not only brightness level but also lights color directly from your Home Screen.
- Battery level sensors: You can now monitor your device battery levels by using the new available sensors.
- Thermostats & Air Conditionner temperature sensors: Use your thermostats, valves and air-conditionner devices as temperature sensors to monitor temperature all over the home.
- Panel background: Each panel can now be personalized using gradients, solid colors & custom images all with transparency and blur effect over your Home Screen.
All of that and more is available via the App Store now. Those who already have Home Widget installed can get the update via the usual mechanism. Everyone else can download the app afresh for free with in-app purchases available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HBO Max is rolling out an updated Apple TV app and it apparently works
HBO Max users have been crying out for an Apple TV app that works and it looks like they're finally going to get one. An updated Apple TV app is rolling out over the coming days, and by all accounts, this one will actually work.
Apple TV+ signs 'Spider-Man' star to its 'The Last Thing He Told Me' series
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Spider-Man star Angourie Rice to its upcoming limited series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'. Rice will star opposite Jennifer Garner on the show that is based on Laura Dave's best-selling book of the same name.
Apple TV+ baseball content goes live ahead of inaugural weekend
A swathe of Apple TV+ Baseball content has gone live on the platform ahead of its opening weekend, which will see two live games streamed each Friday.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.