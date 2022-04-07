A new Home Widget update adds to an already popular app by giving users the chance to put their HomeKit cameras and more right onto their Home screen.

I've written about Home Widget before but this latest update takes things a step further by adding new support for HomeKit cameras. Now you can see a live stream or snapshot preview of your cameras by tapping one widget.

Alongside the addition of new camera support, Home Widget just gained support for colored lights as well as battery level indicators for things like sensors. And there's still more! A quick rundown of some of the bigger changes in Home Widget version 1.2.0 include: