Homewidget Promo ArtSource: Clement Marty

What you need to know

  • Home Widget has a new update available for download.
  • The new update adds support for HomeKit cameras and more.

A new Home Widget update adds to an already popular app by giving users the chance to put their HomeKit cameras and more right onto their Home screen.

I've written about Home Widget before but this latest update takes things a step further by adding new support for HomeKit cameras. Now you can see a live stream or snapshot preview of your cameras by tapping one widget.

Alongside the addition of new camera support, Home Widget just gained support for colored lights as well as battery level indicators for things like sensors. And there's still more! A quick rundown of some of the bigger changes in Home Widget version 1.2.0 include:

  • Support for HomeKit Cameras: you can now get a live stream or a snapshot preview of all your cameras just by tapping a button from your widgets.
  • Lights color support: Last version brought dimmers, now you can go further by adjusting not only brightness level but also lights color directly from your Home Screen.
  • Battery level sensors: You can now monitor your device battery levels by using the new available sensors.
  • Thermostats & Air Conditionner temperature sensors: Use your thermostats, valves and air-conditionner devices as temperature sensors to monitor temperature all over the home.
  • Panel background: Each panel can now be personalized using gradients, solid colors & custom images all with transparency and blur effect over your Home Screen.

All of that and more is available via the App Store now. Those who already have Home Widget installed can get the update via the usual mechanism. Everyone else can download the app afresh for free with in-app purchases available.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.