While there's no doubt in my mind that the HomePod mini is the best smart speaker for a lot of people, I wasn't sure it was going to be for me. But, when the orders went live, and I didn't have enough money to buy a new iPhone this year, I ended up purchasing a HomePod mini as a bit of retail therapy. When it arrived at my home, I eagerly opened it up, plugged it in, and just stared at it. I almost instantly regretted my purchase because I know that I barely will use a fraction of its actual features. Nevertheless, I have been using it for months now, and I can't imagine my life without it. My dumb home

For some context, let's talk about how dumb my home is — spoiler alert — it's pretty dumb. I live in a relatively small one-bedroom apartment. Although I am an avid Apple user, meaning I have an iPhone, MacBook Air, and Apple TV, I have absolutely no HomeKit accessories at all. No smart lights, security cameras, nothing. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more On top of that, I only bought one single HomePod mini. That means no stereo sound and no intercom use (duh). However, over the past couple of months, I have come to love this little speaker. I agree with most points that our writer Stephen Warwick made in his HomePod mini review, about its strengths and weaknesses, but I have loved having one in my home. Music to my ears