Best answer: While all of the audio it streams is delivered over Wi-Fi, Apple's HomePod is not, in fact, wireless, requiring external power. To provide that, you can plug the speaker into the wall or use a portable power supply.
- Apple: Apple HomePod ($349)
- Amazon: ChargeTech 27000mAh Battery Pack ($200)
The HomePod requires power from an external source
The HomePod is very nearly wireless. It receives all of its information over Wi-Fi, or through commands via Siri. But it still has a mandatory power cord, and doesn't have an internal battery. You'll need to find a power source, generally a wall outlet, if you want to power up your HomePod.
But if you want to take your HomePod with you on an excursion, there are some options
The HomePod requires a power outlet, but that doesn't necessarily mean that that outlet needs to be attached to a wall. Some portable battery packs, such as ChargeTech's 27000mAh model, come with AC outlets to power more demanding gadgets.
When looking for a battery to power your HomePod, keep in mind that the HomePod's line voltage is rated at 110V to 240V, so you'll need a battery that supports at least 110V, which ChargeTech's pack does. How long your chosen battery pack will last when you're using your HomePod with it will depend on its battery capacity.
Our pick
Apple HomePod
Big sound in a small package.
The HomePod has bigger sound than you might expect in a speaker of its size, and it's powered by Apple's A8 system-on-a-chip, giving it the brains to remodulate its audio output based on its acoustic environment.
Portable power
ChargeTech 27000mAh Battery Pack
Power your HomePod on the go.
Take your HomePod with you thanks to this 27000mAh power bank. It has a grounded power outlet, in addition to two USB ports to charge your iPhone or iPad.
