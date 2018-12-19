Best answer: While all of the audio it streams is delivered over Wi-Fi, Apple's HomePod is not, in fact, wireless, requiring external power. To provide that, you can plug the speaker into the wall or use a portable power supply.

The HomePod requires power from an external source

The HomePod is very nearly wireless. It receives all of its information over Wi-Fi, or through commands via Siri. But it still has a mandatory power cord, and doesn't have an internal battery. You'll need to find a power source, generally a wall outlet, if you want to power up your HomePod.

But if you want to take your HomePod with you on an excursion, there are some options

The HomePod requires a power outlet, but that doesn't necessarily mean that that outlet needs to be attached to a wall. Some portable battery packs, such as ChargeTech's 27000mAh model, come with AC outlets to power more demanding gadgets.

When looking for a battery to power your HomePod, keep in mind that the HomePod's line voltage is rated at 110V to 240V, so you'll need a battery that supports at least 110V, which ChargeTech's pack does. How long your chosen battery pack will last when you're using your HomePod with it will depend on its battery capacity.