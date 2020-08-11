HORI Split Pad ProSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

  • The HORI Split Pad Pro is a pair of controllers for Nintendo Switch that offer extra buttons and a better grip than regular Joy-Cons.
  • HORI recently revealed that three new Split Pad Pro colors would be releasing for the handheld console.
  • The new colors are Transparent Black, Midnight Blue, and Volcanic Red.
  • The Amazon pre-order page shows that the item will release on September 7, 2020.

In 2019, HORI released the Split Pad Pro Daemon X Machina Edition for Nintendo Switch around the same time that the game that it was designed after came to the console. These controllers feature larger buttons, a turbo button, extra back buttons, a large D-pad, and a much better handhold than what's supplied with regular Joy-Cons. It's important to note that these controllers do not feature internal batteries and as such, they only work when connected to the Switch console.

Now the company has revealed that three additional colors will be coming to Nintendo's hybrid gaming system next month: Transparent Black, Midnight Blue, and Volcanic Red.

At the time of writing this, only the red version is currently available on Amazon for pre-order. HORI has not revealed an official release date, but if the Amazon listing is correct, then this Nintendo Switch accessory will release on September 7, 2020.

