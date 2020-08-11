What you need to know
- The HORI Split Pad Pro is a pair of controllers for Nintendo Switch that offer extra buttons and a better grip than regular Joy-Cons.
- HORI recently revealed that three new Split Pad Pro colors would be releasing for the handheld console.
- The new colors are Transparent Black, Midnight Blue, and Volcanic Red.
- The Amazon pre-order page shows that the item will release on September 7, 2020.
In 2019, HORI released the Split Pad Pro Daemon X Machina Edition for Nintendo Switch around the same time that the game that it was designed after came to the console. These controllers feature larger buttons, a turbo button, extra back buttons, a large D-pad, and a much better handhold than what's supplied with regular Joy-Cons. It's important to note that these controllers do not feature internal batteries and as such, they only work when connected to the Switch console.
Now the company has revealed that three additional colors will be coming to Nintendo's hybrid gaming system next month: Transparent Black, Midnight Blue, and Volcanic Red.
Beef up your handheld experience with one of our NEW colors of the Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch.— HORI USA (@horiusainc) August 10, 2020
・Transparent Black
・Midnight Blue
・Volcanic Red
Pre-orders coming soon! #HORI #Switch #SplitPadPro pic.twitter.com/M6KQQaIyRu
At the time of writing this, only the red version is currently available on Amazon for pre-order. HORI has not revealed an official release date, but if the Amazon listing is correct, then this Nintendo Switch accessory will release on September 7, 2020.
Mario's favorite color
Hori Split Pad Pro (Red)
Ergonomic grips
These controllers slip on to the sides of your Nintendo Switch screen just like a regular pair of Joy-Cons. They're designed to give you a much better hold on your console. They don't feature internal batteries, so they only work when connected with the Switch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ooredoo ONE subscribers can now get an Apple TV 4K with their TV plan
Subscribers to Qatari TV company Ooredoo can get a free Apple TV 4K with their ONE plan right now.
EU says it is 'aware' of Facebook Gaming and Microsoft xCloud concerns
The European Commission has said it is "aware" of concerns over Apple's App Store rules regarding recent news over Microsoft's Project xCloud gaming service and Facebook Gaming.
Apple gets approval for the South Korean launch of Apple Watch ECG support
Apple has reportedly been granted the necessary documentation to launch its Apple Watch ECG feature in South Korea.
Try out these shooters on your Nintendo Switch
Looking to get into some fast-paced shooting action on your Switch? Here are some of the best shooters available right now.