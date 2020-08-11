In 2019, HORI released the Split Pad Pro Daemon X Machina Edition for Nintendo Switch around the same time that the game that it was designed after came to the console. These controllers feature larger buttons, a turbo button, extra back buttons, a large D-pad, and a much better handhold than what's supplied with regular Joy-Cons. It's important to note that these controllers do not feature internal batteries and as such, they only work when connected to the Switch console.

Now the company has revealed that three additional colors will be coming to Nintendo's hybrid gaming system next month: Transparent Black, Midnight Blue, and Volcanic Red.

Beef up your handheld experience with one of our NEW colors of the Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch.

・Transparent Black

・Midnight Blue

・Volcanic Red

Pre-orders coming soon! #HORI #Switch #SplitPadPro pic.twitter.com/M6KQQaIyRu — HORI USA (@horiusainc) August 10, 2020

At the time of writing this, only the red version is currently available on Amazon for pre-order. HORI has not revealed an official release date, but if the Amazon listing is correct, then this Nintendo Switch accessory will release on September 7, 2020.