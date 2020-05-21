What you need to know
- Google Podcasts for iPhone has had an update to version 2.0.
- It includes the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.
- But the headline feature is the arrival of CarPlay support.
Fans of the Google Podcasts app can now enjoy their stories in their car with ease after it received a big 2.0 update. The addition of Apple CarPlay is undoubtedly the most notable change.
But don't worry, CarPlay support isn't all we get here – the usual array of bug fixes and performance improvements are included as well.
Google Podcasts now supports Apple CarPlay so you can more easily and safely listen while you drive. We've also made several bug fixes to improve performance.
The arrival of CarPlay means podcast listeners can get their latest fix without having to touch their phone while they drive – something they probably shouldn't be doing anyway.
The Google Podcasts app first launched on iPhone back in March – doesn't that feel like a lifetime away now? – and this is the first time it has received an update since.
You can download the updates Google Podcasts app for free from the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
40 iPhones and 20 pairs of AirPods used to film 'Mythic Quest: Quarantine'
Co-creators of Apple TV+ show "Mythic Quest", Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz have been speaking about what it took to fil an episode of the show while in quarantine.
Apple's 2020 Pride faces are now available and here's how to find them
Apple's Pride celebration rainbow designed watch faces are now available in watchOS 6.2.5.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.5
Apple has released iPadOS 13.4, which fixes some bugs which have cropped up with iOS 13.4, including one that affected FaceTime calls with older devices.
Every Nintendo Labo kit you can buy today
There's more to do with Nintendo Labo than you realize! Here are all the kits you can get.