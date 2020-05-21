Fans of the Google Podcasts app can now enjoy their stories in their car with ease after it received a big 2.0 update. The addition of Apple CarPlay is undoubtedly the most notable change.

But don't worry, CarPlay support isn't all we get here – the usual array of bug fixes and performance improvements are included as well.

Google Podcasts now supports Apple CarPlay so you can more easily and safely listen while you drive. We've also made several bug fixes to improve performance.

The arrival of CarPlay means podcast listeners can get their latest fix without having to touch their phone while they drive – something they probably shouldn't be doing anyway.

The Google Podcasts app first launched on iPhone back in March – doesn't that feel like a lifetime away now? – and this is the first time it has received an update since.

You can download the updates Google Podcasts app for free from the App Store now.