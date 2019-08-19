Hotline Miami may not really be considered a classic to some, but the top-down shooter has won the hearts of many and has now had its way to a Nintendo console for the very first time.

Both games of the Hotline Miami series, Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, have been released by Devolver Digital today for the Nintendo Switch. Their release allows you to dive deep into the intense, brightly-colored world where a twitch of your thumb can release carnage and destruction, a fact that makes it a favorite for players who love their shooters to be wild and chaotic.

Play as a mysterious antihero for whom violence is always the answer.

But it isn't just bullet hell, Hotline Miami has a range of ways to keep you involved, such as its unrelenting close-combat, it's unmistakable visual style and a soundtrack that you'll be unable to stop yourself listening to even after you've put the controller down.

If you want to learn more about Hotline Miami, check out the announcement trailer that was broadcast during the Nintendo Indies World showcase today.