With Nintendo Switch Online, gamers are able to play their Nintendo Switch games online with friends, chat with them using the mobile app, and even gain access to useful features like cloud game saves. Nintendo Switch Online costs $20 a year for an individual, but you can save even more with an annual Family Membership. Here's how to add up to seven other Nintendo Switch accounts to your Family plan.

Products used in this guide

How to add family members in Nintendo Switch Online

Using your desktop browser, log in to the administrator Nintendo Account for the Family Group. If you don't already have an account, make sure to create one here. Click Nintendo Account in the upper left corner to gain access to your account's settings. Click on Family Group. Select the Add Member option. Keep in mind that this option will only appear on the administrator account that is in charge of the Nintendo Switch Online family plan. Click on the Invite someone to your Family Group option. For children 12 or under, you'll want to select the Create an account for a child option. Child accounts are good up to when the child is 17 years old, and are linked to the admin's email address. Input the email address associated to the Nintendo Account that you want to add. Click on the confirmation button to have the invite sent to the specified email. Recipients of invitations will only have 24 hours to accept the invitation and join the Family Group before a new one should be sent.

The recipient of the invitation should check their email, click the Join Family Group button, and then confirm with the OK button.

Now that you know the process of how to add a family or friend to your Nintendo Switch Online Family Group, you can repeat the process up to seven times. The end result is a cheaper way to get online access by splitting up the cost. When all slots are full, each user is paying less than $5 a year! It's definitely cheaper than $20 a year for yourself, right?

Nintendo Switch Online is necessary if you want to play Nintendo Switch games online, use voice chat and get bonus items for certain games in the mobile app, cloud game saves, and get exclusive offers from Nintendo.

Our top equipment picks

Here's everything you need to get going with Nintendo Switch and their online gaming service.