When Apple launched its first wearable in 2015, there was only one device. For five years after that, Apple would announce the newest Apple Watch to consumers with a subsequently higher number after the word "Series". When it came time to launch the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple surprised everyone by offering a second new model of Apple Watch, the Apple Watch SE. Much like the iPhone SE that came before it, the Apple Watch SE was a cheaper model of the Apple Watch with fewer features but still enough power and a more appealing price tag to be worthy wearable. I love my Apple Watch SE, and I'm hopeful that this fall, we will see the Apple Watch SE 2 (likely not the name, but I'm sticking with it to differentiate for now), which will build on the success of the Apple Watch SE. The way I see it, the Apple Watch SE only needs a few updates to make it a worthy successor; here's how Apple can make the Apple Watch SE 2 a huge success. The most important feature; always-on display

I've been using the Apple Watch SE since it launched, and although it is missing a few of the advanced health features — like Blood Oxygen monitoring — there's nothing I miss more on my Apple Watch SE than an always-on display. I used to think that missing the always-on display was just a necessary trade-off of the Apple Watch SE, but after finally using an Apple Watch Series 7, going back to a display that shuts off was a hard pill to swallow. The always-on display just makes using an Apple Watch that much better. You can see the time at a glance without having to raise your hand, and it lets you show off that sweet Apple Watch face you're rocking to everyone. It might seem like such a small detail, but it makes the experience of wearing the Apple Watch so much more enjoyable that I think it's essential to include it on the Apple Watch SE 2. We know that even the current Apple Watch SE could have handled an always-on display; it's not like the S5 processor inside was too weak. After all, the Apple Watch Series 5 was the first Apple Watch to have an always-on display, and it has the same processor. More likely, the exclusion of the always-on display was a way for Apple to make the Apple Watch Series 6 look more premium on top of the extra health features to give it that extra edge. I hope the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 (presumably) will come with some decent upgrades itself. That way, passing down the always-on display to the Appel Watch SE won't make the two devices too similar. The obvious upgrade; new internals

An upgrade to the chip that powers the Apple Watch SE 2 is a pretty obvious upgrade that Apple would likely include. It's not that the S5 processor in the current model is too slow, my Apple Watch SE feels nice and snappy still, but upgrading the internals to the S6 chip found in the Series 6 will just be an excellent quality of life improvement. Not only would the Apple Watch SE 2 perform slightly better with the upgrade, but it would also be able to handle future updates to watchOS with ease and for a longer period of time. Which, anyone opting to spend a little less on an Apple Watch SE, would likely be more prone to keeping it around for as long as they can. The hardest upgrade; a lower price