Apple Card isn't coming out until this summer, but it is poised to make a huge difference in the financial health of those who have struggled with responsibly using a credit card as part of their financial life. Credit cards have become part of almost all of our lives, and yet managing your credit card and understanding your spending is still something that most credit card companies haven't created good solutions for. This, along with subpar apps and surprise fees, has left many of us in more and more debt. While some people have gone the way of cutting all their cards up and paying them off, swearing the credit card off forever, Apple is hoping to introduce something that may just hit the sweet spot when it comes to credit cards. A card that you can use easily, earn reasonable rewards, and most importantly fully understand your spending and pay as little interest as possible while paying none of the fees that are rampant across the industry. If we're going to live with credit cards, Apple Card might just be the product we need to become more financially responsible with them. Weekly and monthly summaries

Apple has built everything you need to know about your Apple Card into the Wallet app, and you are able to quickly look at a weekly or monthly summary to better understand your spending. They've color-coded spending categories so, not only can you see which ones you have been spending the most in, but actually see a visual representation of what days that spending is happening. This will allow you to spot trends and understand more about when you are making decisions with your money that you want to change, and knowing is half the battle. Works with Apple Maps

If you've ever looked at a transaction history for your credit card, you are bound to have come across a few charges that looked incredibly suspicious because of a name like Titan Transportation Inc, only to find out it was the Shell gas station. Credit card statements are riddled with these confusing merchant names that not only make us panic that someone has stolen our card but also make it difficult to track and understand where we are spending our money. Apple is changing this by fully integrating Apple Card with Apple Maps so that every time you use your card it pinpoints where you bought it and lists the store name along with its location on the map. You can see your full transaction history and a monthly total spent with that merchant as well, so if you're trying to break your addiction to your local pizza joint, Apple has your back. Spending categories

Setting a budget is one of the most important things you can ever do for your financial health. But in order to set and stick to a budget, it's imperative to understand where you are spending your money now. Apple is breaking down your spending with Apple Card into categories so that you can at a glance and in more detail know where your money is going. Things like Food and Drink, Entertainment, and Shopping are all broken out so that you can make more informed decisions. If you want to ensure you keep your spending on movies, music, and anything related to entertainment to a certain dollar amount every month, just pull up the category in the Wallet app to check to see where you are. It's easy to lose track of these things, and Apple Card is there to help you stay informed and on budget. Transparent payments