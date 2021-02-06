In advance of Black History Month, Apple announced a slew of content across its products and services to celebrate and amplify Black creators, artists, developers, and businesses. Back in January Apple unveiled a new special edition Apple Watch Series 6 'Black Unity' complete with a new band (available separately) and a special inscription.

It is also hosting roundups and spotlights on the App Store, Apple Music, Podcasts, Apple Books, the Apple TV app, Apple News, and Apple Maps. From Apple's press release:

Customers can enjoy curated Apple Maps Guides created in collaboration with EatOkra, a Black-owned business directory app based in Brooklyn, New York. EatOkra works with local chefs to provide a food-themed directory of Black-owned restaurants in local communities.

Apple has more than 500 guides in its Apple Maps library to help you find new places to eat, shop, and explore, including 380 Black-owned businesses, national parks that honor Black history, and historic locations.

There are the aforementioned EatOkra guides, which showcase Black-owned eateries like restaurants, bakeries, cafes, bars, wineries, and even food trucks across the United States. But that's not all. The Infatuation also has guides in several major US cities including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, as well as the Bay Area and London. The LA Times also has a Black-owned L.A. restaurants we love guide for Apple Maps.

Once you've eaten, there are also other places to visit. For example, Street Art Cities has guides including LA Murals Paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and Street Art Celebrating Black Heroes. You can also take part in tours through guides like a Civil Rights Tour of Atlanta or take a trip to a number of Black-own streetwear and sneaker stores.

Apple Maps, as mentioned, has more than 500 guides available all-year-round. They can be found within the Apple Maps app by tapping the search field, where you can select a cover from 'Editor's Picks', tap 'See All', or select a guide from a specific publisher.

A full rundown is available from Apple here.