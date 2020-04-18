What you need to know
- Apple has reopened its Seoul store.
- There are measures in place to ensure customers and team members are safe.
- This is the first store outside Greater China to reopen after coronavirus.
Apple has reopened its first store outside of Greater China following the coronavirus outbreak. Seoul, South Korea was the store chosen and we're starting to learn about some of the steps put into place to ensure everyone stays safe.
Twitter user @dkfilms_ shared photos of some of the methods that are being employed, with customers being told to remain at a safe distance from one another. Employees are also reportedly only allowing a limited number of people into the store at any one time.
@markgurman The first Apple store outside of China to reopen is currently accepting pickups and repairs, and limiting the number of people allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/bMbjDKOyT2— DK (@dkfilms_) April 18, 2020
Employees are also said to be measuring the temperature of people entering the store, with those who have higher-than-normal temperatures prevented from going inside.
Customers with coughs or trouble breathing are also forbidden from entering according to tweets retweeted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
April 18, 2020
It's likely that Apple will follow similar methods when reopening other international Apple Stores in the future, although there's currently no indication when that might happen. Apple took the decision to close Apple Stores to help aid social distancing and that is unlikely to be reversed until the pandemic is deemed to be under control in specific regions.
