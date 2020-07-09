While Messages and FaceTime on the Mac are great ways to stay in touch with the people you care about, they also present solid methods of dealing with people you don't. Whether you're spammed with text messages or inundated with telemarketing calls, both Messages and FaceTime allow you to tune these annoyances out.
Follow the instructions below to learn exactly how to block messages and calls.
How to block a contact in Messages for Mac
- Open Messages on your Mac.
Click on Messages in the Menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
Click on the Accounts tab.
- Click the Blocked tab.
Tap the + button.
Select which contact you would like to block. Their name, number, and associated email addresses will be added to your block list.
How to block FaceTime calls on the Mac
- Launch FaceTime.
Click FaceTime in the Menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
Click Blocked.
- Click the + button.
Select which contact you would like to block. Their name, number, and associated email addresses will be added to your block list.
Updated July 2020: Updated for macOS Catalina.
FaceTime: The Ultimate Guide
Main
- Everything you need to know about FaceTime
- How to make a FaceTime call from your iPhone or iPad
- How to make a FaceTime call on your Mac
- How to add additional numbers and email addresses
- How to turn off and restrict FaceTime
- How to block phone and FaceTime calls on iPhone or iPad
- How to block FaceTime calls and iMessages on the Mac
- How to set up and use call relay on your Mac
- How to record a FaceTime call on your iPhone or Mac
Analyst says iPhone 12 will cost more even without charger and headphones
Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, predicts that Apple will raise the price of the iPhone 12 by at least $50.
Apple's new 'Behind the Mac' vid shows James Blake making music at home
Apple's latest "Behind the Mac" video shows James Blake making music even though he's been stuck in his home studio because of 2020.
Review: The Airthings Wave Plus keeps an eye out for Radon and more
This stacked sensor measures temperature, humidity, VOCs, air pressure, Radon, and CO2. But is it any good?
Rock your pride with the best rainbow bands for your Apple Watch
With pride month quickly approaching, what better way to show some rainbow enthusiasm than with a pride themed band for your Apple watch? Rock your pride in style with one of these great selections!