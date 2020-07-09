How to block FaceTime calls and iMessages on the MacSource: Joseph Keller / iMore

While Messages and FaceTime on the Mac are great ways to stay in touch with the people you care about, they also present solid methods of dealing with people you don't. Whether you're spammed with text messages or inundated with telemarketing calls, both Messages and FaceTime allow you to tune these annoyances out.

Follow the instructions below to learn exactly how to block messages and calls.

How to block a contact in Messages for Mac

  1. Open Messages on your Mac.

  2. Click on Messages in the Menu bar.

    Block contacts in Messages, showing how to open Messages, then click Messages in the Menu barSource: iMore

  3. Click Preferences.

  4. Click on the Accounts tab.

    Block contacts in Messages, showing how to click Preferences, then click the Accounts tabSource: iMore

  5. Click the Blocked tab.

  6. Tap the + button.

    Block contacts in Messages, showing how to click the Blocked tab, then click the + buttonSource: iMore

  7. Select which contact you would like to block. Their name, number, and associated email addresses will be added to your block list.

    Block contacts in Messages, showing how to select the contact you want to blockSource: iMore

How to block FaceTime calls on the Mac

  1. Launch FaceTime.

  2. Click FaceTime in the Menu bar.

    Block FaceTime contacts, showing how to open FaceTime, then click FaceTime in the Menu barSource: iMore

  3. Click Preferences.

  4. Click Blocked.

    Block FaceTime contacts, showing how to click Preferences, then click BlockedSource: iMore

  5. Click the + button.

  6. Select which contact you would like to block. Their name, number, and associated email addresses will be added to your block list.

    Block FaceTime contacts, showing how to click +, then select the contact you want to blockSource: iMore

Updated July 2020: Updated for macOS Catalina.

FaceTime: The Ultimate Guide

Main