While Messages and FaceTime on the Mac are great ways to stay in touch with the people you care about, they also present solid methods of dealing with people you don't. Whether you're spammed with text messages or inundated with telemarketing calls, both Messages and FaceTime allow you to tune these annoyances out.

Follow the instructions below to learn exactly how to block messages and calls.

How to block a contact in Messages for Mac

Open Messages on your Mac. Click on Messages in the Menu bar. Click Preferences. Click on the Accounts tab. Click the Blocked tab. Tap the + button. Select which contact you would like to block. Their name, number, and associated email addresses will be added to your block list.

How to block FaceTime calls on the Mac