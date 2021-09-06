When Apple unveiled iOS 15 this year, some of the biggest changes was coming to Safari. Not only was mobile Safari getting a redesigned tab view that we'll also find in iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey, but the address bar has been moved to the bottom on the iPhone. Of course, this makes it easier to access the address bar one-handed on your favorite iPhone, but plenty of people just did not like this big change from a UI perspective.
In recent builds of the iOS 15 developer and public betas, Apple decided to make this new Safari address bar change optional, so you can go back to the original design if you want to. Here's how to change the Safari address bar on iPhone.
How to change position of Safari's address bar through Settings
The primary method of changing the location of the Safari address bar on iPhone is through the device Settings itself. Here's how to do just that.
- Launch Settings on your iPhone.
- Scroll down and select Safari.
- Scroll down to the Tabs section.
Select whether you want the Tab Bar (new style) or Single Tab (old style).
Once you set Safari's address bar position through the Settings app, it will stay that way until you change it again.
How to change position of Safari's address bar in Safari itself
If you want an easier way to change Safari's address bar, you could do it right in Safari itself. Here's how.
- Launch Safari on your iPhone.
In the address bar, tap on the Aa button (it's to the left of the current URL).
From the pop-up menu, tap Show Top Address Bar or Show Bottom Tab Bar (depending on what you have it set as).
This is a much faster way to change the position of the address bar in Safari, and you can do it on the fly.
Questions?
Whether you like the new Safari redesign changes or not, the location of the address bar is now customizable to fit your preferences. As you can see, there are two ways to do it, with one being faster than the other. Either way, it's relatively straightforward.
Have any other questions about changing the position of the Safari address bar on iPhone? Drop them in the comments below.
Apple Watch Series 7 may be announced soon but buying one might be hard
It looks increasingly likely that you might struggle to get an Apple Watch Series 7 this month.
Editor's Desk: Apple Watch Series 7 redesign, watch faces, and more!
Apple's fall event is coming in just a few short weeks, and there have been a lot of rumors this week about the Apple Watch Series 7. So let's dive in!
Apple store in Changsha opens to big crowds
A brand new Apple store in Changsha has opened this weekend, and large crowds were drawn to see the store on its first day.
Grab yourself a portable power bank for your next road trip
Having a way to charge your iPhone while on the go is paramount these days, and no, we're not talking about having to find an outlet. Here are the best battery banks, so you can truly charge on the go.