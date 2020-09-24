With the west coast basically on fire for the past few weeks, you may be wondering how to check air quality index (AQI) for your locale. After all, having clean air is much nicer to breathe in, but it's also better for your short and long term health. Plus, breathing in ash, smoke, and pollen is just no fun, especially if you have a condition like asthma or even just allergies. Here are a few different ways to check the air quality index where you are (or planning to be).
Apps to check AQI
One of the easiest ways to check the AQI around you is with an app. Fortunately, there are plenty of third-party app options available on the App Store, but here are a few of our favorites.
Plume Labs: Air Quality App
Plume Labs provides real-time AQI and pollution level data for your neighborhood, as well as any other area in the world. The app has a sleek interface that is easy on the eyes while providing you with all of the information you want to know. Plume includes live maps that let you know what areas to avoid, and you can even see a forecast of what the AQI is going to be for the next four days so that you can plan accordingly. You can even get street-level detail in Plume, and the app can notify you of optimal AQI conditions for outdoor activities, such as taking a walk or exercising. While Plume works best if you create an account, you can use the app as a guest too.
Plume Labs: Air Quality App
This sleek app provides real-time AQI and pollution level data on a hyperlocal level.
AirVisual Air Quality Forecast
AirVisual is another excellent option to consider for checking the air quality index. AirVisual gathers information from over 10,000 locations thanks to a global network of government monitoring stations and AirVisual's own validated sensors. Because of the data sources, you can view historical, real-time, and forecasted AQI data, and get details on key pollutants in the area. There's a 7-day AQI forecast so that you can plan your outdoor activities ahead of time for optimal air.
If you have an AirVisual air monitor, you can even check your indoor air quality readings, get recommendations, and control your monitor settings right from the app. AirVisual also provides important information for those who fall under the sensitive group, and there are educational resources to help you build your understanding of PM2.5 and other air pollutants while learning how to best deal with air pollution.
AirVisual Air Quality Forecast
AirVisual provides historical, real-time, and a 7-day forecast of AQI. It also has helpful educational information and syncs with your AirVisual air monitor for indoor monitoring.
Air Quality App - BreezoMeter
Another one of our favorite apps for how to check air quality index is BreezoMeter. This is another app with a slick interface that is easy to use, and it also gives you alerts on fires and pollen levels in the area. BreezoMeter uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide you with the most accurate real-time, street-level AQI, and pollen data. When you use BreezoMeter, you can also get air quality based health recommendations and a 5-day forecast so you can plan outdoor activities. There are also notifications when changes occur, so you're always up-to-date.
Air Quality App - BreezoMeter
Machine learning and artificial intelligence power BreezoMeter to give you the most accurate real-time, street-level data, and health recommendations.
Use your iPhone and Apple Watch to check air quality index
While Apple doesn't have a native air quality index app, it does provide that information in the native Weather app. And the Apple Watch has an Air Quality Index complication that you can add to your favorite watch face, so the data is always a glance away on your wrist.
To check AQI in the Weather app on iPhone:
- Launch the Weather app on your iPhone.
Scroll down to view air quality data for your area.
If your locale is currently experiencing unhealthy air quality, the AQI bar is displayed at the top, above the forecast, instead.
How to add the Air Quality Index complication on Apple Watch:
- Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.
- Select the watch face you want to add the AQI complication on.
Tap the complication you want to change.
Scroll down to the Weather options, then select AQI.
As long as the AQI complication is on your watch face, it should automatically update throughout the day.
Websites that show AQI maps and forecasts
If you would prefer not to download an app just to check the air quality index, then there are several different websites that you can check. On these sites, you'll need to give the website permission to use your location, or just input information like your zip code, city, or state for a general scope.
At-home Air Quality monitors
When it comes to air quality, it's not just about what's outdoors — it's about what's indoors, too. That's why any home can benefit from the best air quality monitors (for allergy sufferers), and there are also HomeKit air quality sensors too.
If there's an air quality monitor inside the home, it helps you identify pollutants and allergens in the home. Once you've identified those issues, then you can figure out ways to get rid of or minimize them, which leads to cleaner air and better overall health, both in the short and long term.
We recommend an item like the Airthings Wave Plus, which not only measures air quality, but other things like temperature, humidity, CO2, and more.
- Best Air Quality Monitors for Allergy Sufferers 2020
- Best HomeKit Air Quality Sensors 2020
- Airthings Wave Plus Review: Know it all
Air filtering devices
Having an air quality monitor is one thing, but how do you get rid of the bad stuff in the air inside of your home? The answer is simple: use an air filter/purifying device. With an air purifier, all the bad stuff in the air is filtered out, so you're left breathing in the fresh, clean air, so you're more comfortable, and overall health improves.
There are a lot of air purifiers out on the market, though, so make sure to check out some of our recommendations on best air purifiers or even some of the best smart Wi-Fi air purifiers if you need something extra. Our own Lory Gil uses the Molekule purifier herself, but the price is slightly on the high side.
- Best Air Purifiers 2020
- Best Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifiers 2020
- Molekule review: Clean air, clear breathing, and castles in the sky
Breathe in fresh, clean air
If you've been wondering how to check the air quality index for where you live, these are the best ways to do it. And don't forget to check out an indoor air quality monitor and air purifier, too, for optimal living.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple apologizes over police stations listed as terrorists by Siri
A Siri gaff that listed local police stations when asked "Where are the terrorists?" has been fixed, and Apple has apologized over the issue.
Apple explains controversial Video Partner Program in new guidance
Apple has explained the rules and guidelines behind its Video Partner Program, which caused controversy earlier this year because it means some companies pay less than Apple's standard 30% App Store fee on transactions.
Your iPhone can look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing with these icons
What you need to know People everywhere are creating gorgeous, customized Home screens. A market for stunning icons has popped up, too. These icons make your iPhone look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Only real fans' iPhones look like NookPhones. There's been a big explosion in the number of people customizing their iPhone Home screens of late thanks to...
All the HomeKit-enabled routers available on the market today
HomeKit routers provide much-needed security to the growing smart home device market. Connecting your devices to a HomeKit-enabled router ensures that your home network is safe from outside threats and gives owners control over which devices can connect to the internet.