With the west coast basically on fire for the past few weeks, you may be wondering how to check air quality index (AQI) for your locale. After all, having clean air is much nicer to breathe in, but it's also better for your short and long term health. Plus, breathing in ash, smoke, and pollen is just no fun, especially if you have a condition like asthma or even just allergies. Here are a few different ways to check the air quality index where you are (or planning to be).

Apps to check AQI One of the easiest ways to check the AQI around you is with an app. Fortunately, there are plenty of third-party app options available on the App Store, but here are a few of our favorites. Plume Labs: Air Quality App

Plume Labs provides real-time AQI and pollution level data for your neighborhood, as well as any other area in the world. The app has a sleek interface that is easy on the eyes while providing you with all of the information you want to know. Plume includes live maps that let you know what areas to avoid, and you can even see a forecast of what the AQI is going to be for the next four days so that you can plan accordingly. You can even get street-level detail in Plume, and the app can notify you of optimal AQI conditions for outdoor activities, such as taking a walk or exercising. While Plume works best if you create an account, you can use the app as a guest too.

AirVisual Air Quality Forecast

AirVisual is another excellent option to consider for checking the air quality index. AirVisual gathers information from over 10,000 locations thanks to a global network of government monitoring stations and AirVisual's own validated sensors. Because of the data sources, you can view historical, real-time, and forecasted AQI data, and get details on key pollutants in the area. There's a 7-day AQI forecast so that you can plan your outdoor activities ahead of time for optimal air. If you have an AirVisual air monitor, you can even check your indoor air quality readings, get recommendations, and control your monitor settings right from the app. AirVisual also provides important information for those who fall under the sensitive group, and there are educational resources to help you build your understanding of PM2.5 and other air pollutants while learning how to best deal with air pollution.

Air Quality App - BreezoMeter

Another one of our favorite apps for how to check air quality index is BreezoMeter. This is another app with a slick interface that is easy to use, and it also gives you alerts on fires and pollen levels in the area. BreezoMeter uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide you with the most accurate real-time, street-level AQI, and pollen data. When you use BreezoMeter, you can also get air quality based health recommendations and a 5-day forecast so you can plan outdoor activities. There are also notifications when changes occur, so you're always up-to-date.