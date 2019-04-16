Siri can't be your financial advisor or broker – yet! – but Siri can look up stock prices and exchange positions for you. Whether you want to find out what's happening with APPL or GOOG, or if the DOW or NASDAQ is up or down, Siri's got you covered!
How to check on individual stocks with Siri
- Press and hold the Side button (iPhone X and newer) or Home button (iPhone 8 and older), or say "Hey, Siri" to launch Siri.
- Say something like "What is Apple's stock at today?" or "Show me stock information for Google." Siri will then show you an overview of the particular stock you asked about.
Tap the stock widget to be taken to the built-in Stocks app for more information on that specific stock.
How to check stock exchanges with Siri
Besides giving you information on different stocks, you can also ask Siri for information on an entire exchange, including NASDAQ, NYSE, FTSE, Nikkei, or others.
- Press and hold the Side button (iPhone X and newer) or Home button (iPhone 8 and older), or say "Hey, Siri" to launch Siri.
- Ask Siri about the exchange you'd like information for by saying something like "What is the New York Stock Exchange's current position?" or "How did NASDAQ close?" Siri will then present you with information about that specific exchange.
If you want more information, tap on the stock widget and Siri will automatically launch the built-in Stocks app.
Updated April 2019: Added new images, updated instructions to reflect changes in more recent iPhones.