How do I configure a VPN on my iPhone? With the built-in network configuration tool!
Apple makes it easy to set up a VPN client that supports L2TP, PPTP, and IPSec. If your company has a private intranet that you need access to while on the road, or if you travel the globe and want your iPhone to think it's still in your home country (or a different country), a VPN will help you out. Here's how.
What is a VPN?
A virtual private network, or VPN, is a service that creates a direct connection from your computer to another network. Some businesses have an internal intranet that can only be accessed while you are on-location. A VPN can create a secure connection by rerouting the connection to that location.
It is often used when logging onto a public Wi-Fi. It will redirect you to a different end-point so you won't be seen as using the public network.
It is also regularly used to make an iPhone look like it is physically in a different location. This is useful if you want to access regional services or content that isn't available in the country you are currently in.
Before you start
You can use a VPN service, like ExpressVPN, Tunnelbear, or Opera VPN. All you will need to get started with one of these services is to download the app onto your iPhone or iPad.
You can also configure your VPN client manually.
You will need the setup information before you start, like the server, remote ID, username, and password. If you don't have this information, ask your system administrator or tech support for your company, or contact your VPN service for help.
How to set up a VPN service on your iPhone or iPad
The easiest way to set up a VPN client on your iPhone or iPad is through an app like ExpressVPN, Tunnelbear, or Opera VPN. Download one of those great apps, install it on your iOS device, and open it.
After signing up or signing into your account, you'll be prompted to give permission to add a VPN configuration to your iPhone. Tap Allow to have the VPN configured on your iPhone automatically.
You'll then be prompted to enter your passcode or Touch ID to give permission to change your VPN settings. Enter your passcode, or activate Touch ID.
Once the VPN is enabled, you can select and connect it at any time without having to open the app again (use the app to change location and adjust other settings).
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap General.
Tap VPN.
- If you have more than one, select the VPN client you want to use.
Toggle the Status switch on.
When you're done using the VPN, follow the instructions above to turn it off. Don't forget to turn it off, especially if you're on a free, limited plan.
How to manually configure a VPN on your iPhone or iPad
With your login information on-hand, you can manually configure a VPN client on your iPhone or iPad.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
Tap General.
- Tap VPN.
Tap Add VPN Configuration.
- Tap Type.
- Select your VPN type from IKEv2, IPSec, or L2TP.
Tap Add Configuration in the upper left corner to go back to the previous screen.
- Enter the VPN settings information including description, server, and remote ID.
- Enter your authentication login including your username (or certificate), and password.
If you use a proxy, enable it by tapping Manual or Auto, depending on your preferences.
- Tap Done.
Under VPN Configurations, toggle the Status switch on.
When you're done using the VPN, go to Settings > VPN to turn it off. To enable the VPN again in the future. Go to Settings > VPN and toggle the Status switch on.
Any questions?
Do you have any questions about manually configuring a VPN client on your iPhone or iPad? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.
Updated July 2017: Updated steps for adding a VPN to reflect current iOS.
Reader comments
How to configure VPN access on your iPhone or iPad
Take note PPTP isn't supported anymore as it's not secure
What is the best VPN service for your Macbook AND iPhone?
VPNs work the same for both iPhone and Mac. I've only used 1 VPN provider so I wouldn't know what the best one would be, but I use Tunnelr. Never really had any problems with them and they offer multiple locations which you can connect to so you can get past country restrictions and the like.
Me personally, I don't use a full VPN on my Mac. I use Opera (browser with built-in VPN) or Tor (which uses a modified version of FireFox). Both are free. I will eventually use Hamachi, which is a VPN you make yourself and requires a computer to be on at home.
https://www.howtogeek.com/77164/beginner-how-to-use-logmein-hamachi-to-a...
Note that Opera for for iOS is a full VPN. There is a Tor browser, but it doesn't have tabs or a lot of other features. Apple will be increasing the RAM allowed for VPNs to let Tor work. Expect to see it sometime later this year or next.
https://arstechnica.com/security/2017/01/tor-onion-browser-ios-vpn/
I have PureVPN app installed in my notebook and iphone its working great with fast speed. You should try their free trial and they offer money back gurantee so you can easily go ahead with it.
Pls don't use Opera VPN. When I started using it on my iPhone n iPod touch, notifications didn't come through... I figured the app was the culprit when I began using a different VPN client & push notifications worked as usual right after. The opera VPN app itself wouldn't work on both my devices coz it'll only connect to VPN for the first time since installation & it didn't connect for me further, despite multiple attempts.
Sent from the iMore App
I ended up with ExpressVPN. I'll let you know how it goes.
Pretty happy with ExpressVPN....one day into it.
Hey Lori - Are there any VPN Client Apps for iOS that require TouchId to connect? I'm looking for an App that will make the VPN connection only after using TouchId (similar to Microsoft's iOS Outlook App - there is a setting called Require TouchId).
I haven't been able to find a VPN Client app that allows anything like that.
Thanks,
Kelly.
Good question. I'll look into it.