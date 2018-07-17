Instant Hotspot is part of Continuity, and lets you share the data connection from your iPhone or cellular iPad with your Mac or other device. It's different from Personal Hotspot, which requires a password and connects like a standard Wi-Fi router, in that it uses your Apple ID for authentication, Bluetooth Low Energy (BT LE) for rapid connection, and Wi-Fi for data transfer. So it's much faster and more convenient, but it's really only meant for your devices.

Instant Hotspot requirements

Instant Hotspot broadcasts availability using Bluetooth Low Energy, authenticates by Apple ID , and transfers data using Wi-Fi. In order for Instant Hotspot to work, your iPhone(s), iPad(s), and Macs need to be:

Signed up on a data plan that includes tethering (cellular device only).

Running iOS 8 or later on the iPhone or iPad, OS X Yosemite or later on the Mac.

Equipped with Bluetooth LE (2012 Mac or later, iPhone 5 or later, iPad 4 or later, any iPad mini, iPod touch 5)

Logged into the same Apple ID on all your devices.

How to enable Instant Hotspot on your iPhone or cellular iPad

Launch the Settings app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Personal Hotspot. Tap the Personal Hotspot On/Off switch, you want it to be green.

If you don't see Personal Hotspot in the main Settings menu:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Cellular. Tap on Personal Hotspot. Tap the Personal Hotspot On/Off switch, you want it to be green.

If you still don't see Personal Hotspot, make sure your data plan supports tethering.

How to use Instant Hotspot to tether your Mac to your iPhone or cellular iPad

Click on the Wi-Fi icon in your Mac's menu bar. Click on the Device you want to use as a hotspot.

Note: If your device doesn't meet the requirements, or you want to connect to or with someone else's device, you can still use the regular personal hotspot feature by entering in the password.

