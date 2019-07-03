Apple is making it easier to share and customize your contact profile through iMessages. In both iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, you can create, edit, and customize your information at any time. Here's our first look at the new feature.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





Setting a name and photo for your profile in iMessage

To add your name and photo for iMessages:

Tap on the Messages app on your mobile device Home screen. At the top of the screen, select the ... icon. Near the bottom, tap Edit Name and Photo. Tap Choose Name and Photo on the Share Your Name and Photo with Friends page. Select the View More by scrolling to the right. Tap on the photo you'd like to use. You have a choice of photos among the Suggestions and current Animoji on your device. The following text shows you the steps to selecting different images for your profile photo.

Selecting an Animoji

If you elected to choose an Animoji:

Smile at the message that reads Strike your favorite pose. Tap the shutter button. Move and Scale your Animoji. Tap Choose. Select a color for your background. Tap Done. Under Display Name, change your first and last name, if applicable. Tap Continue. Select Use to use this photo as your Apple ID and My Card in Contacts. Otherwise, tap Not Now. Choose Contacts Only or Always Ask under Share Automatically. Tap Done.

Steps after creating your first profile

After you create your first profile, the steps to create, edit and customize profiles changes slightly. In the following examples, the first profile has been designed, and now you want to change it.

Select your initials as your profile

Tap on the Messages app on your mobile device Home screen. At the top of the screen, select the ... icon. Near the bottom, tap Edit Name and Photo. Tap Edit at the top left of the screen. Under Suggestions, tap the circle with your intitials in it. Choose a color for the background. Tap Done.

Select another image as your profile

Tap on the Messages app on your mobile device Home screen. At the top of the screen, select the ... icon. Near the bottom, tap Edit Name and Photo. Tap Edit at the top left of the screen. Choose All Photos Choose Photo. Move and Scale, when applicable. Add a filter. Tap Done

Using your profile in iMessage

You're finally ready to share your newly created profile with others!

To confirm your sharing settings:

Tap on the Messages app on your mobile device Home screen. At the top of the screen, select the ... icon. Near the bottom, tap Edit Name and Photo. On the next page, toggle Share Name and Photo. With sharing ON, determine how to share your profile automatically. Choices include Contacts Only, Always Ask, or Anyone. Sharing for the first time You'll receive an alert whenever you receive from or send an iMessage to, someone who hasn't be set up to receive your profile automatically. You can then decide whether to share your information with the person moving forward. At the top of the Message from the person, tap Share. From now on, they receive your profile information.

Great iPhone accessories just for you

Awesome iPhone accessories await you, including these:

Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand ($70 at Apple) The U-shaped cradle makes it easy to charge your iPhone XS wirelessly. It works in both portrait and landscape mode, so you can talk on the phone or watch movies while you charge. Apple AirPods ($160 at Apple) These earphones will connect easily and wirelessly to your Mac, and can quickly switch between your various Apple devices. Whoosh! Screen Shine ($10 at Amazon) This stuff is awesome. I use it myself on my iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and even my glasses. It quickly gets rid of fingerprints and smudges of all kinds, not to mention that it gets rid of that nasty bacteria.

Questions?

Apple will release the first public versions of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, which will include the new profile feature in iMessages, this fall. Until then, the process can change. If it does, we'll be sure to update this post. In the meantime, let us know below whether you have any questions.