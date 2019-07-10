The Control Center on your Apple Watch works much as it does on your iPhone or iPad. The buttons there quickly activate features like Airplane Mode, turning Wi-Fi and (if your watch has it) cellular data on or off, theater mode, which disables the ability of the screen to wake when the watch is raised, and Walkie-Talkie. You can also edit the placement of these buttons to allow you even faster access to your most-used features.

Customizing the Apple Watch Control Center is a simple matter of swiping up from the bottom of your watch face.

How to customize Control Center on your Apple Watch

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up Control Center Tap Edit. You'll have to scroll down to the bottom of the page. Tap, hold, and drag the button you want to reposition to its new desired place in Control Center.

And that's all there is to it. Maybe one day, Apple will actually let us remove the items that we don't use. Looking at you, Walkie-Talkie.

