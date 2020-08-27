Optimized Storage on the Mac can help reduce the amount of space that data takes up on your hard drive, but it also takes up iCloud storage space. You can adjust some of the settings for what is stored in iCloud in order to save some space in your iCloud storage.

How to stop syncing Desktop and Documents folders in iCloud on your Mac

If you've tried out Desktop and Documents folder syncing in iCloud but decided you don't like it, you can stop syncing. If you disable syncing, Desktop files will no longer appear on a secondary Mac computer's desktop, but they will still be in a file in iCloud Drive, which you can move them out of. Your Documents folder will also still be visible in iCloud Drive, which you can also move.

Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Click System Preferences in the drop down menu. Click on Apple ID. Click on iCloud. Click on Options next to iCloud Drive. Click to uncheck the checkbox for Desktop & Documents Folders.

How to disable Optimized Storage on your Mac

Optimized Storage automatically removes iTunes movies and TV shows that you've already watched from your Mac. It also only keeps recent email attachments on your Mac when your hard drive starts to run out of room. If you want to keep your movies and TV shows on your hard drive so you don't have to re-download them every time you want to watch them, you can disable the feature.

Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Select System Preferences from the drop down menu. Click on Apple ID. Click on iCloud. Click to uncheck the checkbox at the bottom of the window for Optimize Mac Storage.

How to disable Empty Trash Automatically on your Mac

I can't see any reason to not use the Empty Trash Automatically feature, but if you worry that you are going to delete something from your Mac and need it back more than 30 days later, you can disable the feature and go back to manually emptying the trash.

Open a Finder window. Click on Finder in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Click Preferences in the drop down menu. Click on Advanced in the Finder Preferences window. Click to uncheck the checkbox for Remove items from the Trash after 30 days.

How to customize what apps are stored in iCloud on your Mac

If your iCloud storage is starting to get full, you can select which apps and programs store data, clearing out space for more important data that you need to access all of the time.

Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Click System Preferences in the drop down menu. Click on Apple ID. Click on iCloud. Click on Options next to iCloud Drive. Click to uncheck the checkbox for each app whose data you do not wish to store in iCloud.

How to manage files and folders stored in iCloud on the Mac

You may want to keep some, or all of your apps synced with iCloud, but don't need to keep all of the files and folders that are saved in them. You can reduce some of the storage used up by removing unneeded data.