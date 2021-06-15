Ever since macOS Big Sur, Apple has allowed users to customize their start page in Safari. However, despite this feature launching last year, it did not make its way to the best iPhone or iPad. But since revealing both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at WWDC, it seems that this feature is now coming to the smaller screens as well.
When you customize the start page, you can select a background image to use, as well as choose new sections to display on the start page. These sections include your Favorites, Siri Suggestions, Reading List, Privacy Report, and more. With the right customizations, you can definitely make Safari on iPhone and iPad feel more like your own.
Here's how to customize your start page in Safari on iPhone and iPad.
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
How to choose sections for your start page in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15
- Launch Safari on your iPhone or iPad.
- If you are on an existing webpage, tap the Tabs button and launch a new tab.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the start page and tap Edit.
- If you prefer to use the same start page customization across all of your iPhones, iPads, and Macs, make sure the toggle for Use Start Page on All Devices is set to ON (green). This ensures that you start page appearance and settings is synced through iCloud.
- You'll see sections for Favorites, Frequently Visited, Shared With You, Privacy Report, Siri Suggestions, Reading List, and iCloud Tabs. Tap the toggles for the sections that you want to display to ON (green).
- If you want to rearrange the order that these sections appear in, just drag-and-drop with the handle into the order that you prefer.
How to set a background image for your start page in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15
Adding a background image is a good way to spice up your Safari browsing experience while you're on the start page. Apple gives you the option to choose a preset image, or you can even pick out your own. Here's how.
- Launch Safari on your iPhone or iPad.
- Make sure you're in a new tab so you can be on the start page.
- Scroll down to the bottom and tap Edit.
- Tap the toggle for Background Image to ON (green).
- Select one of the preset images by tapping on it.
- If you prefer to use your own, tap the large plus (+) button.
- Choose an image from your Photo Library.
Questions?
As you can see, it's easy to customize your start page in Safari on iPhone and iPad in iOS 15. Doing so will give you a better experience whenever you open up a new tab in Safari, and it is a great way to add your own touch to the browser.
Have any questions about how to customize your start page in Safari on iPhone? Drop them in the comments, and we'll help you out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We're going to speculate about Breath of the Wild 2 from these E3 screens
We got to see some new Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay during today's E3 Nintendo Direct. This includes enemies, mechanics, and locations.
Review: WaterField's Mini Hip Sling Bag holds your iPhone and plenty more
This classy bag can be worn around your waist or slung crossbody to carry your iPhone and other important belongings securely.
Apple Podcasts subscriptions are now live for creators and listeners
Apple Podcasts subscriptions are now live, making it easier for creators to earn money for the shows they create.
Protect your iPhone 8 with a case that's great!
If you're looking for some great iPhone 8 cases, there are plenty of options — especially since a lot of them were made for the iPhone SE.