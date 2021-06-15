Ever since macOS Big Sur, Apple has allowed users to customize their start page in Safari. However, despite this feature launching last year, it did not make its way to the best iPhone or iPad. But since revealing both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at WWDC, it seems that this feature is now coming to the smaller screens as well.

When you customize the start page, you can select a background image to use, as well as choose new sections to display on the start page. These sections include your Favorites, Siri Suggestions, Reading List, Privacy Report, and more. With the right customizations, you can definitely make Safari on iPhone and iPad feel more like your own.

Here's how to customize your start page in Safari on iPhone and iPad.