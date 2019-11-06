If the thought of Google now owning your Fitbit data is keeping you up at night, or if you are just finally ready to make the jump to the Apple Watch, chances are you are thinking about dropping your Fitbit in a drawer and deleting your account. We'll show you how to do this in a few simple steps.

How to delete your Fitbit account (in-app)

Open your Fitbit app and tap on the Today tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the app. Scroll down and tap on Manage Data. Tap Delete Account and follow the on-screen prompts.

How to delete your Fitbit account (on the web)

Go to fitbit.com in your web browser of choice. On the top right of the page, click on Log in to access your Dashboard. Click on the gear icon. Click on Settings. Scroll down the page and click on Delete Account, then follow the on-screen prompts.

Now you've done it! Your Fitbit account and associated data will be deleted shortly. While your part is done, it isn't an immediate thing; and there's a reason for that.

Fitbit gives you up to a week (7 full days) to come back rejoin Fitbit with your data intact. This is in case you change your mind and want to stay in the Fitbit fold, or in case you forgot to download your data before you deleted your account. After that first week, your data is maintained by Fitbit, but you'll be locked out of the account and cannot access it.

Fitbit says that while most of your data will be permanently deleted within a month (30 days), it may take as long as three months (90 days) for them to flush their systems of your information completely. If you still have worries or concerns about Fitbit's data policies, we advise you to consult their Privacy Policy.

Protect your fitness privacy

The Series 5 Apple Watch Nike Edition is a great replacement for the privacy-conscious fitness enthusiast. Not only is your data encrypted on the watch, but Apple's privacy standards for how they handle data transferred to your Apple Health and related apps are also industry-leading.