We're now just a day or so away from Apple Watch Series 7 going on sale with those who were lucky enough to get early pre-orders in set to receive their watches on Friday. But today was all about the arrival of the early reviews — and while there were no huge surprises, there could still be plenty of reason for people to be having a re-think about their new watch.

In the wake of Series 7 leak disappointment, we already knew that this release was always going to be about a few minor improvements here and there. The question was whether those improvements, in the aggregate, would be enough to make the Apple Watch Series 7 purchase a compelling one. And as many had expected, the reviews suggest that anyone with a late-model Apple Watch needn't rush out to buy this one.

The Verge:

A bigger screen and faster charging are nice, but not reasons to upgrade

Fair point. CNET has another one: those with older models will notice the most significant difference. Of course, this makes sense.

The Apple Watch Series 7 feels more like the "Apple Watch 6S", but it's a giant leap if you have an older watch.

Again, little of this is a massive bombshell to anyone who has been paying attention. But that doesn't mean that people haven't placed pre-orders in the hope that there's something more. A hidden gem of a change or improvement that Apple didn't call out or, perhaps, wouldn't be recognized fully until in the hands of a reviewer. That doesn't seem to have been the case here, unfortunately. Apple Watch Series 7 is the minor upgrade that we expected it to be, with the possible exception of that larger display.