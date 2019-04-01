Best answer: Apple's Time Machine helps you create backups of your Mac hard drive using an external device. In doing so, you can recover older files with ease using the same Time Machine tool.

All about Time Machine

Using Time Machine, which is built into macOS, incremental backups of files are created that are restorable at a later date. These backups can include an entire system or specific files. Time Machine captures the most recent state of your data. As these snapshots age, they become prioritized progressively lower automatically compared to newer files.

Time Machine stores hourly backups for 24 hours, daily backups for one month, and weekly backups for as long as your drive has storage space. Once storage space becomes limited, the system deletes the oldest backups. Because of how this is performed, Time Machine is not intended as an archival utility or offline storage solution.

What type of external storage devices can you use with Time Machine?

Time Machine can use the following storage devices as backup disks: