One of the exciting games revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct was a new title called Project Triangle Strategy. Developed by Square Enix, this game combines 2D graphics with a modern, stylized look, similarly fusing the difficult choices of an RPG with strategy elements out of a turn-based tactics title.

While the game won't be out for a while, anyone eager to check it out can try the free Nintendo Switch demo that's available now.

How to download the Project Triangle Strategy demo for Nintendo Switch

Power on your Nintendo Switch Select the eShop from the home screen. Select the search bar. Search for Project Triangle Strategy. The demo should be the lone result, select it. You'll need 1.6 GB of free space on your Nintendo Switch. Select Free Download. The demo will now start downloading and you'll be good to go.

Now you're all good to start playing the demo for this awesome strategy, RPG. Have fun making story-altering decisions and employing the most useful tactics.

Project Triangle Strategy Summary

Set in the continent of Norzelia, Project Triangle Strategy follows protagonist Serenoa, who is the current heir to the Kingdom of Glenbrook, one of three kingdoms fighting for limited resources of salt and iron. The demo gives a sample of what the game will look like, as well as how combat works. Players will need to experiment and combine abilities in unique ways, such as using lightning attacks to electrify enemies standing in water.

Sometime in the future, the developers will be releasing a feedback survey for the demo, allowing anyone who went through the demo to give feedback on what works and what needs improvement in the full game. It's also worth mentioning that the current name is a working title, much like how Project Octopath Traveler became Octopath Traveler.

Project Triangle Strategy is currently being aimed for a release date of some point in 2022. When it releases, it could end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games available, especially for fans of 2D RPGs. Nintendo has several other major titles in its pipeline that don't have release windows, including Bayonetta 3, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime 4.