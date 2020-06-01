Sometimes your to-do lists get long and need some organization, or maybe the tasks you want to complete have additional steps that you would feel more comfortable having a written reminder of those steps— Reminders can help with that.

Once you've created tasks in Reminders, you can customize a whole bunch of things to make your to-do list as organized and detailed as you want.

How to add notes to a task in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

If you want to remember to do something specific when you're completing a task or jog your memory of why you scheduled that task in the first place, you can add notes to any task.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap the task you want. Tap the info button. It's the little 'i' in the circle. Tap Notes. Type your notes. Tap Done.

How to add a URL to a task in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

Much like adding notes, adding a URL to a task may help you remember what you need to do when it comes time to complete a task. Maybe you want to add a link to a YouTube video about how to cut your hair — here's how to do it.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap the task you want. Tap the info button. It's the little 'i' in the circle. Tap URL. Type or paste your URL. Tap Done.

How to flag a task in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

When you flag a task in a reminder, it will automatically become part of the flagged list in reminders. At its core, it's a way to set itself apart of the other tasks in your lists, perfect if you had to stop working on a task in the middle and need to remember where you were when you get back to work.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap the task you want. Tap the info button. It's the little 'i' in the circle. Tap the Flagged On/Off Switch. When the switch is green, the task will be flagged.

How to set a task priority in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

If you have a long to-do list, it may be helpful to know which tasks need to get done first. You can set the priority of a task to low, medium, or high, meaning when you look at your list of tasks, you'll be able to spot the ones you think are the most important easily.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap the task you want. Tap the info button. It's the little 'i' in the circle. Tap Priority. Tap the option you want. Tap Details in the top left corner. Tap Done.

How to move a task to a different list in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

If you have a lot of reminders and multiple lists, you may find yourself accidentally creating a task in a list you don't want. Don't worry; you can quickly move a task from one list to another without having to delete it.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap the task you want. Tap the info button. It's the little 'i' in the circle. Tap List 5, Tap the list you want. Tap Done

How to add subtasks to a task in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

Sometimes you may have a task that has multiple steps or parts. In Reminders, you can add subtasks to a task, so you can keep track of every step of the process as you complete your task.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap the task you want. Tap the info button. It's the little 'i' in the circle. Tap Subtasks. Tap Add Reminder. Type your subtask. You'll have to tap Add Reminder again to add more subtasks if you want. Tap Details. Tap Done.

How to add an image to a task in reminders on iPhone and iPad

Adding an image to a task in Reminders can be super helpful if you want to remember to share that image with somebody or need help remembering what something looked like.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap the task you want. Tap the info button. It's the little 'i' in the circle. Tap Add Image. Tap Take Photo, Scan Document, or Photo Library. Select the image you want via the method you've chosen. Tap Done.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!