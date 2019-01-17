Apple's new Smart Battery Cases can be charged several ways: regular Lightning to USB, wirelessly with Qi-certified charging mats, or fast charge with a compatible power adapter and Lightning to USB-C cable. The first two are self-explanatory. Here, we're showing you how to fast charge that new Smart Battery Case.

Note that we used an iPhone XS for the purposes of this guide. If you have an iPhone XR or iPhone XS Max, you're going to need the correct model Smart Battery Case.

How to fast charge your Apple Smart Battery Case

Plug in the power adapter and make sure it's capable of fast charging. Apple's 18W, 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter (mentioned above) will work. Or you can use a third-party power adapter, but make sure it has USB-C Power Delivery (USB-C PD).

If you're unsure of what Apple adapter you have, you can easily check by taking a look at the bottom of the adapter. It will say the wattage number in a square.

Plug your USB-C to Lightning cable into the port on the power adapter. Then plug in your Smart Battery Case on the Lightning end.

If your phone is inside the Smart Battery Case, the iPhone will fast charge first, and once it reaches 80 percent, the Smart Battery Case starts fast charging. However, if you use a power adapter with a high output, like the 87W, then both your iPhone and Smart Battery Case will fast charge simultaneously. Otherwise, if your device is not in the case, only the Smart Battery Case will fast charge. The light on the inside of the Smart Battery Case will be a solid red color while it's charging. The light turns green when it's fully charged.

As long as you have the equipment for it, fast charging is the way to go. Fast charging started with the iPhone 8 and extends to all later models, and you can charge up 50 percent of the battery in about 30 minutes this way. Even though you may only need to charge up at night with the Smart Battery Case on your iPhone, utilizing fast charging means you'll be juiced up and ready to go in less time throughout the day. What's not to like about that?

