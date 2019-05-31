Unnecessary duplicate files on your Mac are space wasters. To find and remove duplicate files, you should consider MacPaw's Gemini 2 software. To take your file management to the next level, check out MacPaw's CleanMyMac X.

What is Gemini 2?

MacPaw's Gemini 2 uses algorithms to detect duplicate files, no matter the location on your Mac. It also searches for files that look alike (but don't have the same name), letting you decide whether they should also be deleted to save space.

Free - Download now

Ideally suited for tracking down songs, movies, photos, or other documents that are duplicates, Gemini 2 lets you scan your entire computer or individual files.

At the heart of Gemini 2 is a fantastic interface with clear and understandable instructions. To get started, you select a folder to scan. From there, you review the duplicates, select the ones for removable, then hit the Trash button. It's that easy!

How to find and remove duplicate files

There are two ways to find duplicate files in Gemini 2:

Find in default locations