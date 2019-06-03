Back in 2017, Apple introduced its first wide-release Pride Edition Apple Watchband. One year later, another Pride Edition band made its debut. Both bands arrived during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June to coincide with LGBTQ Pride Month. Apple stopped selling both bands in its brick-and-mortar and online stores after a few months.

The different bands

The first Pride Edition band launched at San Francisco's annual Pride Parade in 2016. At the time, it was available exclusively at the event. During WWDC 2017, the nylon Watchband was launched widely for the first time on Apple's online retail store. The rainbow-hued watchband was removed from the store the following September.

The Pride Edition Watchband was priced the same as Apple's other woven nylon bands at $49 and was available for both the 38mm and 42mm case sizes.