Before we direct you to buy anything, check to see if your TV is actually on Game Mode. This mode is almost universal in the TV industry today. Its sole purpose is to disable a lot of unnecessary image processing so you can cut down on any latency issues, which could improve your audio issues on your Nintendo Switch. On your TV, go to the menu where you change viewing scenes. Usually, you'll see other modes like "Sports" and "Vibrant," among many others. Cycle through the options until you find Game Mode and select it. Turn on your Nintendo Switch and test your audio. If you're already in-game mode, or if you've tried this and it doesn't help, don't worry. There are a couple of other things you can do to ensure you have a better experience playing your favorite Nintendo Switch games. Reboot the Nintendo Switch Your audio issues may be fixed by a simple reboot of your Nintendo Switch. Sometimes, an issue causes things to go out of sync, and rebooting clears the problems. To reboot it: Hold the power button at the top of the Nintendo Switch for five seconds. On the menu that pops up, scroll down to Power Options and tap the A button. Highlight Restart and tap the A button. Your Nintendo Switch will now reboot itself. Once it's back on, test your audio by playing your favorite game in docked mode. If that didn't work, keep reading. Connect speakers or headphones directly to the Nintendo Switch