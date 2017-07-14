How can I get the Apple Watch Hermes Double Tour look for less?

Coiling comfortably around your wrist like a stylish leather snake, the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour is elegantly unique, modern, and eye-catching; however, it's also quite expensive at $490, which puts it outside of most people's budgets.

Fortunately, you can get the Double Tour look for a fraction of the cost without sacrificing quality or style! Here are a number of options to consider as you hunt down the perfect Hermès dupe.

FOTOWELT for Apple Watch band

If you're looking for an Apple Watch band that not only looks like it costs a couple of bucks (yet doesn't at around $20), but is also a shoe-in for the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour, then take a peek at the FOTOWELT for Apple Watch band!

This genuine leather band comes with a soft microfiber interior that makes it super comfortable to wear for long hours at the office, while you're at a cocktail party with pals, or if you're just hanging out at home. The band can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes and is super easy to install.

You can pick up this Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour dupe in a striking white, bright orange, and fashionable turquoise color.

If you don't have the bucks to afford the real deal, you'll love the simple elegance of the FOTOWELT for Apple Watch band!

See at Amazon

Elobeth for Apple Watch Band

Take the look of the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour, add in an eye-catching, braided design, sprinkle it with the affordable price of around $16, and you have yourself the Elobeth for Apple Watch Band!

This high-quality leather is weaved to make a braided pattern of sorts, differentiating it from a classic Hermès Double Tour band. If there's any issues with the band, you have an 18-month warranty on it, so don't stress.

The Elobeth band for Apple Watch Band comes in two different sizes to fit either size of Apple Watch, and it can be easily adjusted depending on how big or small your wrist is.

See at Amazon

V-Moro Double Tour Leather Band

If you're someone who loved the look of the Hermès Double tour band but wants to add a little bit more creative flare and expression to their Apple Watch, then take a look at the V-Moro Double Tour Leather Band.

Not only is this band highly-rated and super affordable for a fraction of the cost of the real Mccoy at around $21, but the V-Moro Double Tour Leather Band comes in a bunch of fun patterns and colors that don't make the band look cheap, but rather like a high-end designer limited-edition release of certain patterns and styles (think what Louis Vuitton x Supreme are doing right now).

You can pick up the band in a turqouise/baby-blue floral pattern that's perfect for spring and summer, a simple navy with white star pattern that's simple enough to work with almost any outfit, and a textured, striking white design that would go perfectly with any sort of sun dress or garden-party attire.

The band is made from a soft, genuine leather and can be easily adjusted to fit almost any wrist size.

See at Amazon

Valkit genuine leather Apple Watch band

Your friends will be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the Valkit genuine leather Apple Watch band and the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour! With its high-quality leather and fashionable design, it's nearly a perfect match to the Hermès design.

The Valkit comes in shades similar to those of the Hermès Double Tour and is made of soft, genuine leather. It comes in options for both the 38mm Apple Watch as well as the 42mm and can easily be adjusted to fit almost any wrist size.

If you want an inexpensive (around $20), highly rated yet compelling facsimile of the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour, then the Valkit genuine leather Apple Watch band is a good option to keep in mind!

See at Amazon

Kartice Double Tour Bracelet

If you want a more rough-hewn version of the Hermès Double Tour, then you'll love the Kartice Double Tour Bracelet — and how couldn't you for around $17 with nearly 900 positive ratings online!

The Katrice is made of sturdy leather and has thick stitching for an edgier, more modern look, but still resembles the fashion-forward elegance of the Hermès Double Tour.

Made only for the 38mm version of the Apple Watch, the Kartice, shown here in blue, is available in other funky colors and also in a quilted leather pattern if you want to step outside the box a little.

See at Amazon

OleksynPrannyk Double Tour Apple Watch Band

For something wildly different – while still looking similar to the Hermès Double Tour – the OleksynPrannyk Double Tour Watch Band is handmade and available for both the 38 and 42mm versions of the Apple Watch for around $90.

Made from genuine Dublin leather from the Horween Tannery in Chicago, Illinois, it has a soft, refined feel and look. It's available in three colors: chestnut (shown here), natural, and black, with a variety of colored stitchings. Natural is closest to Hermès' fauve. It comes in your choice of gold, rose gold, and black adapters to best match the fittings of your Apple Watch.

If you want an Apple Watch Hermès facsimile that's got that one-of-a-kind look, then the OleksynPrannyk Double Tour Apple Watch Band is for you.

See at Etsy

So, what's your pick?

Do you have a genuine Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour, or are you sporting a perfect doppelgänger? Let us know in the comments below!