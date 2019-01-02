If you're someone who has an Apple Watch and loves the look of the modern buckle but doesn't want to break the bank, we have some awesome options for you to check out on this list! Here's how to get the Apple Watch modern buckle look for less.
Close to the real deal
SIRUIBO Leather Modern Buckle Replacement Strap
If you're on the hunt for a band that'll look and feel like the real modern buckle deal, then you have to check out the SIRUIBO Leather Modern Buckle Replacement Strap. This particular band is made from a high-quality genuine leather and is easy to install and uninstall, while the stainless steel buckle keeps the band secure on your wrist. It comes in nine different colors, including options like pink, green, black, ruby, brown, and much more.
A well-priced dupe
Nicwea Modern Buckle Band
Keep it simple, sleek, and super affordable with the Nicwea Modern Buckle Band. This modern buckle is designed to mimic the look and feel of the original Apple band, even down to the soft leather design and strong metal buckle. It comes in 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm sizes and in colors like blue, black, and pink.
Luxurious look-alike
Sunfei Modern Buckle Genuine Leather Band
Genuine leather? Check. Super soft? Check. Easy to install? Check. What's not to love about the Sunfei Modern Buckle Genuine Leather Band?! This particular band is super simple to install and uninstall and is incredibly flexible, making it perfect for everyday wear. The Sunfei Modern Buckle Genuine Leather Band comes in two different, eye-catching colors, including red-orange and yellow.
Close-ish, but still practical
V-MORO Apple Watch Soft Genuine Modern Band Replacement
While not an exact match to the original modern buckle band, the V-MORO Apple Watch Soft Genuine Modern Band Replacement is still a fantastic band to consider if you're on the hunt for a replacement. This band is made from high-quality genuine leather that's incredibly comfortable, while the buckle ensures that the band is secure on your wrist. The V-MORO Apple Watch Soft Genuine Modern Band Replacement comes in six different color options to choose from.
Picking out the perfect modern buckle replacement strap can be tough, but we hope our list's made it a little bit simpler for you! Personally, I love the look and the price tag of the Nicwea Modern Buckle Band, but each and every band has its own perks and features — and will save you a pretty penny in the long run.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.