What are some inexpensive alternatives to the Apple Watch woven nylon band?

While the majority of us can agree that there's something beautiful and minimalistic about the Apple Watch's woven nylon band, the price can seem a bit steep when compared to some of the third-party Apple Watch bands available.

If you're looking to get that woven nylon band look without breaking the bank, here are a few options to consider!

Huanlong Fine Woven Nylon Strap

Made from high quality, durable Nylon, and with plenty of positive reviews online, the Huanlong Fine Woven Nylon Strap is an inexpensive option if you're aiming to capture the woven nylon band look.

Designed to fit your wrist comfortably, the Huanlong nylon strap pairs perfectly with your Apple Watch.

The nylon strap also comes in a plethora of colors, including rainbow patterns, the American flag pattern, stylish color combinations, and so much more! Depending on the color you get, the buckle color will change, too.

Y-BAND woven nylon strap

Reliable, highly-rated by online users, and made with a durable, resilient nylon material, the Y-BAND woven nylon strap for your Apple Watch comes in a wide range of colors and will get you that relaxed, modern look for less (around $33, to be precise)!

The Y-BAND may not look exactly like the woven nylon Apple Watch band, but it's unique twist on the design makes it stand out from the crowd.

You can have a band with standard silver adaptors, or pick from something a bit fancier, like the gold and space gray options. You also have 20 color combinations and styles to choose from.

Yichan Woven Nylon Fabric Wrist Strap Replacement Band

Bright, bold, and a perfect dupe for the woven nylon band for the Apple Watch, the Yichan Woven Nylon Fabric Wrist Strap Replacement Band is an inexpensive alternative to that modern look you're going for.

The Yichan Woven Nylon Fabric Wrist Strap is made from high-quality nylon and stainless steel, making it a high-quality watch band that works perfectly with your Apple Watch! The band can be easily adjusted depending on your wrist size, so you never have to worry about it sliding off or being too tight.

Even though there aren't many color options, the Yichan Woven Nylon Fabric Wrist Strap is well-worth checking out if you're looking for something simple, well-made, and inexpensive. You can pick up this particular woven nylon band in berry, black, pink, and red/yellow stripes for around $13.

CIVO Premium Ballistic watch strap

If you're looking for a watch band that looks like a near exact duplicate of Apple's woven nylon style, check out the CIVO Premium Ballistic watch strap starting at $20 — around half the price of the original!

The incredibly comfortable strap is made from a thick nylon material, and attaches to work in tandem with your Apple Watch. The strap is also easily adjustable, and fits wrist sizes from 145 to 215 mm. The CIVO Premium Ballistic watch strap also comes in a wide range of colors, including black, blue, gold/red, gold/royal blue, gray, peach, scuba blue, red/green/black, red/green/white, and rainbow.

What's your favorite Apple Watch woven nylon band alternative?

Is there a woven nylon style band that you've fallen in love with (without taking out a second mortgage on your house to buy it)? Let us know in the comments below – we'd love to check it out!