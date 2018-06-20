Whether you have an iPhone 6s, an iPhone 7 Plus, or a fancy iPhone X: the iPhone microphone isn't too shabby at close distances, but when you're trying to film in a crowded room, it's not quite enough. Here are a three ways to avoid tinny, awkward or terrible sound when shooting iPhone video! Get closer to your subject when in a noisy environment

One of the biggest audio mistakes beginning videographers make is trying to film someone speaking from across a room when there's no way to clearly hear their audio. Background noise, room echoes, and outdoor sounds can all contribute to poor quality here. Instead, if you can't use an external microphone, try getting closer to your subject. Your shot may be a little more zoomed in than you'd like, but your audio will be crisper. Use another iOS device

Of course, you don't have to get close to your subject when using an external microphone. If you have an older iPhone or iPod touch, or you can borrow a friend's, you can use it as a portable microphone with little problem. Use your iPhone to film how you'd like, then set up the second iPhone near where you want audio. (If you're filming interview-style, you can even hold it like a portable microphone or hide it, mic-side-up, in a jacket breast pocket.) To record, just open the Voice Memos app on the second iPhone and dictate what clip you're shooting ("Christmas party, kids playing with new toys"). Then set your video camera to record, and clap your hands in front of the frame — it's an old trick, but a good one. When you finish shooting, you'll have the video and a separate audio track; you can bring both into iMovie on the Mac and edit accordingly. Buy an external microphone